Update: Man shot twice Saturday in La Monte

Pettis County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday continue to investigate the shooting of an 18-year-old Knob Noster man in La Monte over the weekend, according to Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Frog Hollow Apartments in the 400 block of South Walnut Street.

The victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with two gunshot wounds, including one wound to the chest. The victim, whose name has not been released, is expected to recover.

By midnight Saturday, four men had been taken into custody at the scene and were transported to the Pettis County Jail, where they are being held pending charges by the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Bond said.

Preliminary reports indicate a group of men, including the shooting victim, went to one of the apartments in the complex just before the incident occurred. Deputies continue to sort out the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Sheriff’s investigators have not released the identities of the suspects as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052 or 660-347-5106, or the Pettis County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 660-827-TIPS.

