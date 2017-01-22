Pettis County Commission approves FY17 budget

The Pettis County commissioners approved the county’s Fiscal Year 2017 $7.6 million budget Friday morning.

The three commissioners have been working on the budget since hosting budget hearings in November with each elected official and department head.

Going into FY17, Presiding Commissioner David Dick said the county has some money carried over from FY16 due to conservative budgeting. The commissioners have budgeted for a flat revenue stream in FY17, although the City of Sedalia budgeted for a 2 percent increase in sales tax revenue in FY16-17.

One request that was not approved was hiring an additional Pettis County Sheriff’s Office bailiff to help with Pettis County Courthouse security. Dick said Sheriff Kevin Bond indicated utilizing off-duty employees would continue to happen to cover trials with higher security needs, so the decision was made to delay the hiring of another bailiff.

“When you don’t know necessarily what the need’s going to be, we want to look closer at that this year, but going forward we’re going to look at courthouse security in general,” Dick explained. “We’re looking ahead at what our needs may be and that may be part of it, we wanted to make sure we needed (another bailiff) before we committed to it.”

The Technology Department did see a personnel change, as a part-time employee was moved to full-time and an additional full-time employee was added, adding about $53,000 to the department’s full-time salary line item and changing part-time from about $16,000 to $0.

Roughly $11,000 was moved from the election authority’s full-time salary line item to the commission’s full-time salary line item. Dick said the change was to publicly reflect the commission contributing to those employees’ salaries since they complete duties for the commissioners. The commission does not have any employees in its department, just the three elected commissioners, so they utilize the county clerk’s employees to complete tasks, such as taking minutes or preparing the county’s financial statement.

“Fiscally we wanted to show responsibility that is somewhat akin to the services they provide to the commission, we wanted to reflect that. It wasn’t meant as a decrease (to the election authority budget),” Dick said. “… It wasn’t tied to any one position — there are three ladies (in the clerk’s office) and they each have different expertise. It isn’t any one position, it’s just to reflect overall we do have some fiscal responsibility in there.”

The deputy coroner is also budgeted as a dual employee, with half the position’s salary included in the coroner’s budget and the other half in the sheriff’s budget.

Several elected officials received a salary increase, as decided by the Salary Commission in October 2015.

In the Road and Bridge Department budget, funds are included for the Stokley Road and West Main Street bridges. Western Commissioner Jim Marcum said construction has already started on the Stokley bridge. He explained that the county has to provide the money upfront to get the projects started and will be reimbursed about 80 percent by the state later, adding that the county’s half-cent sales tax allows the county to have enough funds to do so.

Dick noted the Miscellaneous budget is higher than last year to make it “easier to get larger projects we might want to do.” FY16 included $690,601 and FY17 includes $1,106,942. The county cannot adjust the budget until November, Dick said, so not allocating those funds to specific departments allows the money to be used where it’s needed if something comes up throughout the year. Last year some of the money was used to replace all the locks in the Pettis County Jail.

