UPDATE: Three arrested in La Monte shooting

Pettis County Sheriff’s investigators arrested three suspects early Sunday in connection with a home invasion and shooting at an apartment Saturday night in La Monte, where a fourth suspect was shot by the apartment’s resident.

The Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed a charge of burglary in the first degree against Piaget Deitas, 22, of 400 South Walnut Street in La Monte; Joyter Meseky, 22, of 1017 S Merriam Street in Sedalia; and Alexander T. Alexander, 23, of 720 West Broadway Boulevard in Sedalia. They were were booked into in the Pettis County Jail on a $25,000 bond. All three are expected to be arraigned in Pettis County Associate Circuit Court Monday.

Charges against the fourth suspect, 18-year-old Allen Deitas of Knob Noster, are pending upon his release from University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Deitas was shot at least twice and transported by air ambulance Saturday evening.

Alexander provided false identification to deputies when he was detained, and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia upon being booked into the Pettis County Jail. A $25,000 warrant was also issued for Alexander Sunday morning for charges of identity theft, forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, prior offender, and possession of prohibited items at a county jail.

The four men are alleged to have forced entry to the occupied apartment in the 400 block of South Walnut Street and stealing a pistol while inside. When confronted by the apartment’s resident, the pistol was pointed at the resident who fired a .45-caliber pistol in his possession, striking Allen Deitas. Authorities determined the resident to have acted in self defense, and the prosecutor declined to file charges against him.

Meseky http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Joyter-Meseky-1-1-5.jpg Meseky Deitas http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Piaget-Deitas-5.jpg Deitas Alexander http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Alexander-T-Alexander-5.jpg Alexander

Fourth suspect shot by resident in home invasion