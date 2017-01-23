Community Calendar for Jan. 23 to Jan. 29

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

MONDAY

9:30 a.m.: Church Women United at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based twelve step program for Hurts. Meal and child care provided; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Memory Lane Foundation for Suicide Prevention Support Group Meetings: for those that have a mental illness, depression, PTSD, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, etc. at SFCC, Marvin Fielding Building, Room 209. For more information call 596-5173.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Father Tony Kraff Assembly of Knights of Columbus, Knights Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center at State Fair Community College.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis St.

7 p.m.: West Central Missouri Genealogical Society in the Culp Building at the Johnson County Historical Society on Main Street in Warrensburg.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.

7:30 p.m.: Mid-Missouri Photo Club for amateur photographers at Boonslick Regional Library, Cole Camp Branch.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

11 a.m.: Sedalia Jolly Elders Inc., North 65 Highway cafe.

Noon: Flat Creek Family and Community luncheon. Call 827-0591 for location information.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

7 p.m.: Women of the Moose, at the lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter 57, Order of the Eastern Star, Masonic temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

Noon: Boonslick Regional Library will be hosting a BYOL (Bring Your Own Lunch & Movie). For more information call library at 827-READ.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Sunday at 7 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette Ave., meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Loyal Rebekah Lodge 260 for lunch; 1:30 p.m. meeting, lodge hall, 13th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

6 p.m.: Democratic Club of Pettis County Supper Club; bring a covered dish. Meeting will follow at Deer Brook Villas, 960 Mitchell Rd.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: Circle of Hope Support Group, in “The Gathering Place” at First United Methodist Church. 1701 W. 32nd St.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4286, Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. For information call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall. Admission is $6.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Al Anon Group, at 517 S. LaFayette Ave., 826-9608. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

FRIDAY

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

SATURDAY

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.