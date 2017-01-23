Portion of North Park Avenue to close Tuesday

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, North Park Avenue will be closed to through traffic between West Main Street and West Pettis Street to allow for maintenance on the rail crossing, according to a City of Sedalia news release.

Motorists traveling through this area may want to allow extra time to reach their destinations and may want to consider use of alternate routes during completion of the maintenance project.

This maintenance project is dependent on weather conditions and may be delayed due to inclement weather.

