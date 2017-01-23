Former Sedalian helps sew Pence inaugural ball gowns

Sewing presidential inaugural ball gowns was something former Sedalian Whitney Shoemaker Luckenbill never thought she’d be part of, but the Carmel, Indiana, dressmaker was one of several women who were asked in November to work on the eight gowns for Vice President Mike Pence’s family.

Luckenbill, a 1998 Smith-Cotton High School graduate, began sewing in 2014 and now owns TomKat Stitchery. She said by phone Saturday from Indiana that sewing the dresses was exciting and crazy.

“My mentor is Joyce Hittesdorf and she owned Something Wonderful in Carmel for over 40 years,” Luckenbill said. “She did Karen’s (Pence) custom wedding gown and also did her inauguration gown when she became First Lady of Indiana. Joyce retired three years ago, and Sarah Knochel bought her business, and we are all members of the same trade association, the Association of Sewing and Design Professionals or ASDP.”

Luckenbill said right after the election in November, Hittesdorf was contacted by Mrs. Pence to create the dresses. Hittesdorf then contacted Knochel and told her they had eight dresses that needed to be completed in six weeks.

“We did the dresses for Mrs. Pence and for both daughters, and the new daughter-in-law,” Luckenbill said. “We did dresses for the Indiana inaugural ball that took place Thursday night and then the dresses for the presidential inaugural ball that took place Friday night.”

She added that Hittesdorf and Knochel called her and three other local dressmakers to help with the project.

“Originally, Joyce called me and said we are working on a secret project and they wanted me to come and help,” Luckenbill said. “They couldn’t tell me what it was, and they couldn’t tell me if I’d get paid or not, but they needed our help. We showed up the Wednesday after Thanksgiving.”

By that time Hittesdorf and Knochel had met with three of the four Pence women and had determined a design and worked out fitting schedules.

“We found out that first day that we showed up, and it was shock for all of us,” Luckenbill noted. “We had to keep it secret for six weeks.”

She added that the project was exciting and somewhat intimidating because the Secret Service would be there every time Mrs. Pence came for a fitting.

‘They didn’t come in, but they would be positioned around the perimeter,” Luckenbill said. “Sarah’s (Knochel) studio is in her home, so they would be positioned around the entire perimeter, that and state troopers, during each of her fittings.”

The blue dress Mrs. Pence wore Friday evening at the presidential inaugural ball was made with 40 yards of silk chiffon.

“The skirt was made up of circles, to give all of the bulk and the flow,” Luckenbill said. “The hem actually has 57 yards of continuous hem along the bottom, which is why it moves like it does. It took 20 hours to hem.”

The six women worked 470 hours creating all eight dresses.

“I would definitely say that one consumed the largest chunk (of time),” she said about the blue dress.

The blue dress was one of Luckenbill’s favorites along with a silver dress belonging to Charlotte Pence, also made with silk chiffon.

“The fabric of that dress, it was amazing and phenomenal,” Luckenbill said. “It was a silk chiffon as well, but it had a silver metallic thread that went through, that was woven into it. So, when it moved it looked like liquid metal. The pictures don’t do that dress justice, it was just amazing. The sleeves were done with lace that was then hand-beaded.”

Hand-beading on the sleeves took approximately 10 to 12 hours to complete.

“There was a few of us that were working on all the hand-beading,” she noted. “There was hand-beading on Audrey’s (Pence) dress too.”

Working on the inaugural ball gowns was a treat for Luckenbill. She said she enjoys sewing but unlike many other dressmakers who create bridal dresses, her specialty is custom everyday ware, wardrobe ware and professional apparel.

“Sarah Knochel kind of put it perfectly in one of our TV interviews,” Luckenbill said. “We’re not designers like a fashion designer, that has a line or a production line. We are fit experts, so we are creating one-of-a-kind outfits for women that sells to capsule wardrobes — those pieces that you are going to have for 20 years, that fit you perfectly.”

Photos of the Pence inaugural ball gowns Luckenbill helped sew can be viewed at www.tomkatstitchery.com/blog.

Whitney Shoemaker Luckenbill http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012417PenceDresses-1.jpg Whitney Shoemaker Luckenbill Photo courtesy of Whitney Shoemaker Luckenbill. Vice President Mike Pence, right, assists his wife Karen Pence as they depart the Naval Observatory for several inaugural balls Friday in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Pence is wearing a blue chiffon dress that former Sedalian Whitney Shoemaker Luckenbill helped sew. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012417PenceDresses-2-.jpg Vice President Mike Pence, right, assists his wife Karen Pence as they depart the Naval Observatory for several inaugural balls Friday in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Pence is wearing a blue chiffon dress that former Sedalian Whitney Shoemaker Luckenbill helped sew. Alex Brandon | Associated Press Karen Pence’s blue presidential inaugural ball gown was created with 40 yards of blue chiffon and had a 57-yard continuous hem. The hem alone took took 20 hours to complete. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012417PenceDresses-3.jpg Karen Pence’s blue presidential inaugural ball gown was created with 40 yards of blue chiffon and had a 57-yard continuous hem. The hem alone took took 20 hours to complete. Photo courtesy of Whitney Shoemaker Luckenbill. Charlotte Pence’s dress was dressmaker Whitney Shoemaker Luckenbill’s favorite inaugural ball gown. It was made with silk chiffon and hand-beaded. Beading on the sleeves took approximately 10 to 12 hours. “The fabric of that dress, it was amazing and phenomenal,” Luckenbill said. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012417PenceDresses-4-.jpg Charlotte Pence’s dress was dressmaker Whitney Shoemaker Luckenbill’s favorite inaugural ball gown. It was made with silk chiffon and hand-beaded. Beading on the sleeves took approximately 10 to 12 hours. “The fabric of that dress, it was amazing and phenomenal,” Luckenbill said. Photo courtesy of Whitney Shoemaker Luckenbill.

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reaced at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

