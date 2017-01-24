Candidate filing closes for April municipal election

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include additional information about Village of Hughesville and Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) School District candidates that was not made available to the Democrat by press time.

Candidate filing for the April municipal election closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday and while city races have little to no opposition, several school board races have a long list of candidates.

Candidate filing began Dec. 13 for the April 4 election in Pettis County. Final ballot certification will take place Jan. 24. The last day to register to vote in the April 4 election is March 8.

The following candidates have filed for the municipal election:

• City of Sedalia

Ward 1 Councilwoman Jo Lynn Turley, Ward 2 Councilman Russell Driskell, Ward 3 Councilman Bob Cross and Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Merritt all filed for candidacy. Merritt is the only incumbent with an opponent, as Ward 4 resident Megan Page has also filed as a council candidate.

• Sedalia School District 200

Once again, there will be no Board of Education election in Sedalia as only the three incumbents — Vice President Michael Stees, Treasurer Kenneth Coffelt and member Scott Gardner — filed for candidacy.

• Pettis County Ambulance District

PCAD’s Board of Directors will also not have a contested race. Incumbents Greg Nehring, District 2, and Mike Layton, District 5, were the only candidates to file.

• Village of Hughesville

There are three open seats, but none of the three incumbents filed for candidacy. It will be a race between four newcomers — Billy Price, Elizabeth Thalgott, Kenny Raines and Pamela Hunter.

• Pettis County R-V (Hughesville) School District

The Hughesville Board of Education has the longest list of candidates for the municipal election at 14, as six more candidates have filed since the Democrat’s update last week. Vice President Austin Lea, Secretary Beth Douglas and member Amy Kreisel have all filed for re-election. Joining them on the ballot will be Janeene Williams, Crystal Narron, Katie Palmer, Nikkie Hill, Jimmie March, Janice Klenke, Nicki Rice, Mike Weathers, Casey D. Smith, Eric Cornine and Jason Chamberlain. There are four open seats.

• City of Smithton

East Ward Alderman Tom Glenn will be unopposed for his re-election. However, West Ward Alderwoman Sharon Oehrke did not file for re-election, so it will be a race between newcomers Daniel Hicks and Randy Jones.

• Smithton R-VI School District

With three open seats for the Board of Education, incumbents Sara Moore and John Frazee have filed for re-election. New candidates include Jon Alan Burdick, James Haislip, Dennis Steele, Todd Letourneau and Allison Asbury.

• City of Green Ridge

There won’t be an election in Green Ridge as only incumbents Daniel Piscopo and Jeffrey R. Nilson filed for candidacy.

• Green Ridge School District

The Green Ridge Board of Education race has also attracted several newcomers. President Barry White and member Roy Martin have filed for re-election to the board. They are joined on the ballot by Kenneth Ollison, Bob Stone, Staci Harrison, Dale Heuman and Tracy Thomas. There are three open seats.

• City of La Monte

After city council incumbents Wanda Bishop and Terry Drum filed, three more candidates joined them in the last week — Paul Wilbern, David Jones and Larry Canida.

• La Monte R-IV School District

Board of Education incumbents Leah Mahin and Treasurer Barak Knoernschild have filed for re-election. Newcomers Katie Hall and Linda Davis have also filed. There are three open seats.

• Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) School District

Three candidates have filed for candidacy for the Board of Education. The board has three three-year terms available and Jeri Gail Uptegrove and Hazel M. Hudson, both incumbents, have filed for those positions. One one-year term is available and Linda Harris has filed for that position.

• City of Houstonia

North Ward Alderman Justin Bales, a four-year term, and South Ward Alderman Robert Knowles, a two-year term, are both up for re-election this year. Phone calls to the city during the candidate filing period have not been returned, so the Democrat does not have a final update on this race nor information on whether either of the incumbents have filed.

Long candidate lists for several school boards

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

