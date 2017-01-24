Sedalia school board approves new curriculum

New classes will be offered to students and some old ones will be dropped for the 2017-18 school year after the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education approved the proposed Education and Career Planning Guide during Monday’s meeting.

Aligning the curriculum to current Missouri Learning Standards will take effect with English and math ready by the end of 2017-18. Science standards will be met by August 2018-19 and social studies will be ready in August 2019-20.

Sedalia 200 will also implement a school-wide STEM system by the end of 2018-29. STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach. Rather than teach the four disciplines as separate and discrete subjects, STEM integrates them into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world applications.

The Sedalia FIT program, which gives 120 seniors the chance to participate in real-world career internships, will be expanded to the entire junior and senior class.

As far as instruction, district goals are to integrate technology into the physical classroom, becoming a school system that goes beyond its walls and physical limitations. Professional development will shift the implementation of technology into the classroom, while maintaining a focus on cooperative learning.

Some of the new classes that will be available to high school students include:

Social Studies:

History of the Civil War — this will be a half-credit class for grades 10-12 and will cover multiple aspects of this seminal event in American history. Early units would cover ante-bellum history, road to the Civil War and the institution of slavery, as well as other causes for the Civil War. Wartime units will focus on geography, critical events in the war, international relations during the war, life of the soldiers and life at home, as well as lessons on the Northern and Southern economies during the war.

History of the Vietnam War — this will be a half-credit class for grades 11-12 and will cover the strategic initiatives resulting in the U.S. involvement in Vietnam.

Science:

Biology — will be added for grades 11-12.

Physical Science — will be added for grades 11-12.

Math:

Algebra 1 — will be added to grades 10-12. Ninth grade students will have the option to choose between a traditional classroom environment and a flipped classroom environment, which offers a more technological, student-driven learning environment.

The board also approved adding three teachers to Smith-Cotton Junior High School due to growth of enrollment. The three teachers will teach computer science, English and a special education teacher will be added.

By Tim Epperson

Reach Tim Epperson at 660-530-0146.

