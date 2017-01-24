Washington Elementary participates in Great Kindness Challenge

Washington Elementary School teachers and students, dressed in ’80s style clothing, pose for a photo at noon Tuesday. School Counselor Michelle Hofstetter said the school is participating in the Great Kindness Challenge all week long. Students and staff were encouraged to dress in 1980s style clothing with the theme “It’s Rad to be Kind.”

From left, Amador Almanza, Ella Kindle and Serenity Motley, kindergartners in Sarah Jeffrey’s class at Washington Elementary, demonstrate how they tied the end of a blanket to be given to Citizens Against Spouse Abuse (CASA). School Counselor Michelle Hofstetter said one of the 50 acts of kindness in the Great Kindness Challenge was creating your own deed and Jefferey’s class chose to make blankets to help others.

Paula Rojas, a fourth grader at Washington Elementary, writes a kindness note Tuesday afternoon. The school is participating in the Great Kindness Challenge this week, and yellow sticky notes with kind words were posted throughout the hallways. “Washington believes in being kind, and trying to create a culture of kindness,” School Counselor Michelle Hofstetter said.

Washington Elementary fourth grade students Olivia Pace, standing, and Joshua Hoskins create kindness notes at the Kindness Station manned by Hayli Meltabarger, seated in back, and Paula Rojas, right. Hoskins wrote, “Hope the kindness spreads” on his note before sticking it on the bulletin board.

Part of the Great Kindness Challenge this week at Washington Elementary is to decorate a classroom door such as first-grade teacher Brittney Thompson’s door. School Counselor Michelle Hofstetter said “kindness” is character word for February district-wide, so the decorated doors will remain up through next month.