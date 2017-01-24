Windsor High School wins technology grant

Windsor High School will soon have $25,000 worth of new Samsung technology after a group of students helped the school win a grant with their STEAM project.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest encourages teachers and students nationwide to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM), according to a news release.

Bethany Moss, who teaches health and P.E. for seventh through 12th grade at WHS, said the school’s grant committee learned about the Samsung grant opportunity. Community member Stacey Eggers helped come up with the idea of creating a station for bikers along the Katy Trail and Rock Island Trail, something not available on stretches through Windsor.

Moss filled out a contest application with fellow teacher Sherry Foster, and Windsor was selected as one of five Missouri schools to advance to the second stage. After creating a more detailed activity plan, Moss got the email in December that Windsor was the Missouri winner.

“I got the email over Christmas break. The population of just the high school is 206 students, there were other really good schools competing against us so it was shocking,” Moss told the Democrat by phone last week. “I told the students Jan. 2 when we came back — just within that week they had ideas, looking up things at home to see what kind of solar panel we need, they just took off with it.”

Moss described the project as a “bike fix-it station,” an encased toolbox that holds tools to fix a bike such as Allen wrenches, a tire pump and a screw driver. The product will also be solar-powered to include a USB port so those on the trail could charge their phone if they have the charging cable with them.

Students in Moss’ Greyhound Time, a study hall at the end of the day, plus members of the robotics club are working on the project. Moss added that the project is student-led and she is just helping the students acquire materials donated from local businesses.

Now that Windsor has advanced to the third stage, the students are working on the prototype. Moss took the students on a field trip to the Katy Trail trail-head at the Missouri State Fairgrounds to analyze an existing fix-it station and discuss how to change it to fit Windsor’s needs.

“We sent our drawings to a drafting professional who put it into the computer and told us the measurements we needed,” Moss said. “We sent that draft to Midwest Metal Craft and asked for donations if they had anything extra. We talked to a community member who is familiar with solar energy, he got us two solar panels some farmers were using to charge their fences. Parts City in Windsor is going to donate a battery. Students came up with a list of what we needed and I made the calls and the community has been very supportive of making this prototype and making it to the next phase (of the contest).”

Being the Missouri winner of the Samsung contest comes with a large prize — $25,000 in Samsung technology, such as laptops and tablets, for WHS. The student group has already received a laptop to help them create a short video showcasing their project for the next stage of the contest.

“This will help with updates on things,” Moss said of the grant. “We have two computer classes and two computer labs. Teachers sign up for labs, one is well updated and the other needs help, so getting laptops and tablets for each teacher to have in their classroom, we’re moving to classrooms being almost paperless in the future, so to have that technology before it happens is amazing.”

If Windsor is one of the 10 schools to advance to stage four, the school wins another $50,000 in technology and the students will travel to New York to present their project to a panel of judges. From there, the 10 projects are narrowed to three finalists who will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., receive a $150,000 technology grant and a $20,000 donation to the nonprofit of their choice (WHS has chosen Missouri Rock Island Trail Inc.).

To make it to the top 10, WHS needs the community’s help. The winning project from each state will have its video featured on Samsung’s website and it is up to the public to vote on the top 10 winners starting Feb. 14, Moss said. The public can also contribute financially to the project by visiting indiegogo.com and searching for “Windsor High School.” Funds raised will help the students reach their goal of creating five more solar-powered toolboxes to install at halfway points along the two trails.

Tyler Hall, left, and Jacob Mugler use Windsor High School’s new Samsung laptop to research bike fix-it stations and create a materials list. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012517WindsorWinsGrant.jpg Tyler Hall, left, and Jacob Mugler use Windsor High School’s new Samsung laptop to research bike fix-it stations and create a materials list. Photo courtesy of Bethany Moss From left, Jacob Mugler, Tyler Hall and Mason Wright analyzing the donated solar panel for rewiring and connection to a battery. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012517WindsorWinsGrant2.jpg From left, Jacob Mugler, Tyler Hall and Mason Wright analyzing the donated solar panel for rewiring and connection to a battery. Photo courtesy of Bethany Moss

School needs community’s help to advance

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

