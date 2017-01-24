State Fair Community College increases student activities

Participation in student activities at State Fair Community College has increased over the last year, as reported to the Board of Trustees during Tuesday morning’s meeting.

Coordinator of Student Activities Ryan Martin told the board about new programs he has implemented since he was hired in May 2016, noting that he is working to achieve his goal of increased participation and reaching out to non-traditional students.

“We know that student activities impact student retention so that’s the main reason, besides we want to make sure our students are engaged in the classroom, but engagement outside the classroom is critical,” SFCC President Joanna Anderson said after Martin’s presentation.

Martin said he has planned 133 activities for the 2016-17 school year including new programs such as free bowling at Strikerz, group canvas painting, intramural sports and half-court shot contests during halftime of Roadrunners basketball games. Martin said starting an intramurals program at SFCC has been a “great success.”

“The biggest increase I’ve seen is intramural sports, it’s a lot of people I don’t see at other events that are coming back (to campus) for intramural sports,” Martin said when board President Randy Eaton asked if Martin was seeing increased commuter student participation. “… A lot of them are not residence hall students. When people come back, that’s when I feel like I’m doing my job.”

Of the 73 activities hosted during the fall semester, Martin said 3,725 students participated. Some of the most attended events were an outdoor movie shown on the side of the Stauffacher building, bowling, bingo night and a hypnotist/magician performance.

Some activities are informational rather than recreational, such as safety and security training with the campus resource officer.

During her report to the board, Anderson announced the Missouri Department of Economic Development has awarded a $67,000 grant to SFCC’s The LearningForce to implement a manufacturing apprenticeship program to serve 10 participants.

According to a news release, the program is designed to provide an understanding of the knowledge and skills required for a successful career in manufacturing. Participants will learn about manufacturing processes and procedures, quality controls, safety, and how to effectively communicate in the work environment. Job shadowing and on-the-job training will be included. Local and regional manufacturers will partner with LearningForce for the program.

During the meeting the board also:

• Approved the addition of policy and regulation 2120 Preferred Name under Students – Nondiscrimination and Student Rights. Students will now have the option to use a preferred name on certain documents, such as on class rosters for instructor use, but some documents, like official transcripts, will still use the student’s legal name.

“The previous White House gave guidance on the preferred name of students as to if they have a preferred name for gender identity or just for in general that we should respect that as an institution in classrooms rosters,” Joe Gilgour, dean of Student and Academic Support Services, explained. “Many colleges and universities across the country have implemented these policies.”

• Approved a bid of $16,986 from SMC Electric in Sedalia for five processor kit upgrade controllogix kits. According to the agenda, this equipment will be used to upgrade current trainers to meet industry needs and job requirements for PLC technicians. Funding is 75 percent Enhancement Grant, 25 percent local funding.

• Approved a bid of $64,700 from A to Z Theatrical Supply and Service in Kansas City for labor and materials for lighting renovation in the Stauffacher Theater. Funding source is HB 19 State Repair and Renovation Funds and Stauffacher Title III Endowment Challenge Grant.

• Approved changing the April board meeting from Tuesday, April 25 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18 due to administration attending an AQIP strategy forum.

College receives Economic Development grant

