Crash Reports

Woman hurt in Johnson crash

A Kingsville woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Susan K. Blystone, 73, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, just west of NW 1501 Road, when she slowed to turn. Another eastbound vehicle driven by Brian M. Dick, 30, of Sedalia, overtook and struck the rear of Blystone’s vehicle.

Blystone was taken by private vehicle to St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Blystone and Dick were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Three injured in Saline County

Three people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Collin R. Black, 20, of Raymore, was driving west on state Route 240 at Lime Avenue when he changed lanes to pass another vehicle. He traveled into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by Rodney E. Short, 49, of Slater, striking the driver’s side of Short’s vehicle.

Black was taken by Saline County Ambulance District to University Hospital in Columbia. Short and a passenger in Black’s vehicle, Hope L. Winston, 25, of Gilliam, were taken by SCAD to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.

Reports indicate Winston and Short were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Black was not.

Woman arrested for DWI

A Lexington woman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 4 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tamara J. Stimelsky, 36, was driving east on state Route E, two-tenths of a mile west of County Road NE 221, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

Stimelsky, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.

She was also arrested on charges of failure to drive on the right half of the road and no seat belt.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

