Road improvements continue at Leroy Van Dyke Avenue

Road construction continued Wednesday at Leroy Van Dyke Avenue and Curry Drive just off of U.S. Highway 50 west of Sedalia. The construction is part of a road improvement project that takes in U.S. Highway 50, Oak Grove Lane, West Main Street and Leroy Van Dyke Avenue.

Leroy Van Dyke Avenue at Curry Drive remains closed during road construction Wednesday morning. Funded in part by the city’s use tax approved by voters in August 2015 and funds provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation, these roadway improvements include the widening of some lanes along with new signals and lane markings. Construction in this area will result in periodic lane and roadway restrictions or closures to through traffic.

Employees of Lehman Construction Co., of California, Missouri, work on road improvements at the Leroy Van Dyke Avenue and Curry Drive intersection late Wednesday morning. Motorists traveling through this area may want to allow extra time to reach their destinations and may want to consider use of alternate routes during construction.