Sedalia man sentenced for illegal firearm

A Sedalia man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to information from Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Darrick Thomas Brown, 38, of the 1400 block of South Sneed Avenue, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to seven years in federal prison without parole.

On Aug. 10, 2016, Brown pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brown admitted that he was in possession of a Hi-Point .40-caliber pistol on Feb. 28, 2016. According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office report, Brown was arrested shortly before 8 a.m. Feb. 28, 2016, in the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court documents, Pettis County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a motel in response to a report that shots were fired. Deputies encountered Brown coming out of a motel room and observed a gun lying on the floor inside the bedroom. Deputies found evidence indicating a gun had been fired twice inside the room. One bullet travelled through a microwave oven and entered the bedroom wall. The other bullet struck the top of the entertainment center. Brown’s girlfriend’s two young children occupied the adjacent room.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. According to information from Dickinson, Brown has prior felony convictions for distributing controlled substances, failure to appear in court, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting/interfering with an arrest, assault, possessing a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Brown was on state parole when he committed this federal offense, the information states. According to court documents, Brown has ties with a Sedalia street gang and is an active member of that gang. Brown has a history of substance abuse, including extensive use of marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.

