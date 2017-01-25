Sedalia NAMI offers mental health support to families

A new mental health support group is available locally for family and caregivers of loved ones with mental illness.

The Sedalia Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness had its first meeting in December. Local NAMI Chairperson Denise Woolery, a Smith-Cotton Junior High School social worker, and local NAMI Facilitator Tammy Pittman both said so far attendance has been “slow” but they hope to see more people attending as the weather improves.

“We just need to get the word out,” added Woolery, who is also the subcommittee chair for NAMI with the Stepping Up Initiative. “It’s a family-to-family support group, and what it is, is volunteers and family members who are there to provide resources and support for other family members or caregivers of individuals with mental health issues.”

According to information provided by NAMI, approximately one in five adults in the United States, that is 43.8 million or 18.5 percent, experiences mental illness in a given year.

Sedalia NAMI will help families who may have faced mental health challenges with a loved one in the past get through additional situations with “less stress.”

“Because somebody who has already been through it, might know the legal loopholes or the mental health loopholes,” Woolery said. “Some families need help getting through the Department of Corrections, because a lot of people with mental health issues also end up in the Department of Corrections, and that is overwhelming to understand.”

NAMI will help families learn how to deal with those types of scenarios in a “positive way.” The family support group is experienced-based, bringing together those who have “been there” with those who are struggling to help a loved one.

“You may feel you’re out there on an island, and it becomes overwhelming,” Woolery noted. “Because mental illness doesn’t go away. It gets better. Some people have the opportunity to get better, but as we all know, it doesn’t go away.”

Pittman added that when her son was diagnosed at age 13 with Bipolar I with psychotic features and Schizoaffective Disorder, she didn’t know anything about his illness.

“My husband and I, we had to get books, videos, we had to make phone calls, there was no resources back then, like there is now,” Pittman said. “If this would have been around and we had resources, we would have known where to go to say ‘hey help us…’ Instead of the family being in such chaos, families can come to our meeting and get advice of different ways to handle different scenarios.”

Last August, both Pittman and Woolery went through extensive and “intense” NAMI training in Jefferson City.

“Tammy and I spent a weekend and we were trained by the NAMI organization,” Woolery said. “We were able to understand about more what NAMI meant. What it really does mean, is supporting the family in the here and now, keeping them focused on what they really need now, not the past.”

She added that NAMI also directs families so they can function better together. The women said the training required role-playing and was emotional.

“Every NAMI-trained leader, Tammy and I also, almost everyone one of us in there had children who were mentally ill,” Woolery noted. “So, we had to emotionally experience some of your own trauma.”

She added that not only did they confront their own experiences, but experiences of the others in the training session. It prepared them to be “leaders.”

“It gave me a little bit better understanding … I felt like I really learned and grew from that, personally for me,” Pittman said.

Both women said the Sedalia NAMI group is basically for family support, but nationally NAMI also has groups centered toward peers, veterans, students and professionals.

Woolery added that she has been contacted by several people recently and has directed them to other services in the community.

“If our group isn’t really what they are looking for, then I will help them find what resources they think is a better fit,” she said.

Woolery added she hopes to get other families united in forging the Sedalia NAMI support group.

“We need the people who need it to come (to meetings), so that they can take some ownership in it,” she said. “Because this group is a group of everyone, the ownership has to be for all of us who are struggling and dealing with our family members.”

Sedalia NAMI meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1124 E. Broadway Blvd. For more information call Woolery at 287-7718 or Pittman at 221-3616 or visit www.facebook.com/SedaliaNAMI.

