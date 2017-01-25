Date set for 28th District Senate special election

A special election has been scheduled for Aug. 8 to fill the vacant 28th Senatorial District seat, as announced Tuesday by Gov. Eric Greitens.

The seat became vacant once former state Sen. Mike Parson, R-Bolivar, was sworn in as Missouri’s new lieutenant governor Jan. 9, and the 58th District will remain unrepresented in the Senate until a new senator is elected Aug. 8. Whoever is elected will serve for two years, the remainder of Parson’s term.

The 58th District includes portions of Benton, Cedar, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Pettis, Polk and St. Clair counties.

Now that Greitens has chosen an election date, the Democratic and Republican members of the 28th Senatorial District committees will convene to elect their respective candidates for the ballot by simple majority. Since there is no primary election, the members will whittle down the candidate list to one per party.

For the first portion of the election process, candidates will be appealing to the 36 members of the district committee. Once the committee chooses its two candidates, candidates will be campaigning for the public’s vote Aug. 8.

Carla Young, Pettis County Republican Chairwoman and Chairwoman for the 4th Congressional District and 52nd Legislative District, said the Republican 28th District Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Polk County Courthouse to select its candidate.

Young said several Republicans have expressed interest in running for the seat. So far state Rep. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, Sam Alexander, Sedalia veterinarian Dr. Clark Fobian and Pam Carter, of Sedalia, have officially entered the race.

Don Fohn, 28th Senatorial District Committee Chairman, said the Democratic Committee will meet at noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at Bandana’s in Lebanon. He said he’s heard “rumors” of three Democrats interested in running for the seat, but has only “talked at length” with one. Fohn said during the Feb. 4 meeting the members will listen to any applicants who attend, have a question-and-answer session, then discuss the candidates and vote on a Democratic nominee.

The two-year stint as senator would not affect the person’s term limits — they would still be able to serve as senator for two full terms, if they chose to do so and were re-elected.

Voters in the 50th House District will also vote Aug. 8 for the replacement of state Rep. Caleb Jones, R-Columbia. He left the legislature to become Greitens’ chief of staff. Former Gov. Jay Nixon announced the election date before he left office.

Election hosted to fill Parson’s vacant seat

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

