Night to Shine event slated for February

Sedalia will again play host to Night to Shine and there’s still room for more guests and volunteers to join the festivities.

Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and is a prom night for those age 14 and older with special needs. According to a news release, more than 375 churches around the world will serve more than 75,000 guests simultaneously Friday, Feb. 10, representing all 50 states and 11 countries. The event is growing rapidly in its first few years, as roughly 200 churches hosted an event in 2016.

While in its third year worldwide, 2017 marks the second Night to Shine event in Sedalia to be hosted at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center.

“I think it went great, we had a great turnout,” Miesner, local coordinator for the event, said of the 2016 Night to Shine. “Everybody, the volunteers as well as guests, everyone had a great time, we were blessed by everything that went on that night.”

Miesner explained that the Foundation requires each event to provide the red-carpet treatment for guests, such as limo rides, dinner for guests and parents or caretakers who may stay, and entertainment, including dancing, games and karaoke. Each guest receives either a boutonniere or a corsage, plus each guest is crowned a king or queen during the beginning of the night, with each guest being honored with a crown or tiara.

“The kids really enjoy the limo rides, that was one of the highlights,” Miesner recalled. “They loved the karaoke, they loved the music so it’s a fun evening to watch them be themselves.”

The idea for hosting a Sedalia Night to Shine happened by chance last year. Misener said she saw a post on Facebook and a coworker at Heckart Funeral Home had seen it as well. After talking and praying about it, “everything fell into place,” Misener said. “It just worked. It was just truly blessed.”

While FUMC in Sedalia organizes the event, Miesner said the event has volunteers from throughout the community from all walks of life and denominations who help make the night special for all who attend.

“A lot of parents told me, ‘this is the first time I’ve seen my child really smile, engaging having a good time,’” Miesner said. “The Foundation requires each guest have a buddy with them, a one-to-one, and sometimes their caretaker or parent stays with them. The majority of volunteers we had were from local schools, we had high school on up to adults that were willing to be buddies for our guests. Everyone had a great time, and as I’m talking with returning homes, they say their residents have been talking about it all year, they couldn’t wait to come again.”

Miesner said there are a few more spots open for guests, and the event needs several more volunteers. Volunteers must fill out a form and have a background check, which the local event will help coordinate.

To volunteer or sign up as a guest, visit FUMC’s website at firstsayyes.com. Forms can be found by clicking on “Night to Shine” on the homepage.

From left, friends Bryan Kullman, Kevin Johnson and Nick Bailey smile as they get ready to participate in the many events at the Night to Shine prom event hosted Feb. 12, 2016. The 2017 event will be hosted in just a few weeks. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_tsd021516prom4.jpg From left, friends Bryan Kullman, Kevin Johnson and Nick Bailey smile as they get ready to participate in the many events at the Night to Shine prom event hosted Feb. 12, 2016. The 2017 event will be hosted in just a few weeks. Democrat file photo

Prom event offers special night for guests

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.