Police: Students not responsible for Smith-Cotton harassment incident

A harassment incident involving the Smith-Cotton High School basketball team at a Lebanon McDonald’s Jan. 20 was not perpetrated by students from Lebanon High School, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

“The four students that were reported as suspects in this investigation are not students at the Lebanon Senior High, and it is unknown if they are related to any students who attend Lebanon Senior High,” a LPD news release states.

Investigators have found that six adult male suspects and two adult female suspects were involved in the incident.

“According to a witness, all six males involved were intoxicated when the incident took place,” the release states.

A witness at the McDonald’s told police the adult males made racial slurs and the witness saw one of them brandish a firearm briefly as the Smith-Cotton students were boarding their school bus, according to the release. The witness said the gun was not pointed at anyone.

The LPD is still waiting for video surveillance from Lebanon High School, McDonald’s and the Sedalia school buses.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and will continue to be a priority investigation until the matter is resolved,” the release states.

By Tim Epperson [email protected]

Tim Epperson can be reached at 660-530-0146.

