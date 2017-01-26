‘Asylum of the Birds’ series opens at Daum Museum of Contemporary Art

“Psychologically-charged” describes the “Roger Ballen: Asylum of the Birds” photography exhibit opening Saturday at the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art that explores the fringe aspects of self-portraiture and those who live in the shadows of society.

Director and Curator Thomas Piché Jr. said American-born Ballen has his “own unique voice” and often uses a shadow component in his compositions. His work could be considered “hybrid photos,” a combination of photography, drawing and found objects.

“There’s a sense of contrast of light and dark,” he added. “Which helps to create some of the psychological complexity in his work. It’s really psychologically-charged and he feels that these are all part of his self-portrait, despite the fact that he’s not in them.”

The work represents Ballen’s dreams while sleeping, his “interior life” and his search for “clues” to his own personalty.

“So, they kind of have archetypal symbols, in a way,” Piché noted.

The images also represent a duality playing off the word “asylum” that could represent a home for the insane or a place of refuge. One such photo, “Caged” 2011, depicts a man’s head inside a bird cage with two doves. On the outside of the cage a snake crawls up the side peering in.

Piché added that each photo is staged and is not documentary in form. Ballen, who has a Ph.D. in geology, has resided in South Africa since the 1970s and the work in this series is all shot indoors.

“He works in a specific place on the outskirts of Johannesburg, South Africa,” he said. “He works in this ramshackled dwelling … it’s a place that people gravitate to, drifters (and) refugees. People on the margins of society, live there.”

Piché said Ballen brings food to the people camped out at the site, and they in turn allow him to photograph them.

“The place is not secure so there are animals running in and out, birds are flying through constantly, and a there’s a changing array of people who are there,” Piché added. “So, it’s a place that’s on the margins or fringes of society, and he finds meaning there and he creates meaning.”

Ballen sees birds as the link between heaven and earth, and Piché noted that the photos present a cave-like or prehistoric quality also.

“They make me think a little bit of cave drawings,” he added.

Ballen combines different components into his work, such as the room itself, people, inanimate objects such as dolls, birds, drawings on the walls and cutouts.

“I think he does some of the drawings, but the people who live there do drawings for them,” Piché said. “Then there are props, a baby carriage, stuffed animals, real people and then the birds. So it’s a real assortment of objects that he is pulling together.

“The way these drawings flow on the walls remind me of the prehistoric caves,” he added. “There is something ritualistic about them too. He has been spoken of as being like a shaman.”

Ballen seems to mix beauty or elegance with rawness. Piché likened Ballen’s work to mid-20th century artist Jean Dueuffet, who founded art brut movement.

“Which is raw art,” he said. “He championed the art of outsider artists and the art of the insane. There’s a real correspondence between the way he drew and (Ballen’s).”

Piché added that some of the pieces are actually “funny,” especially “Place of Eyeballs” 2012, which depicts real people, a doll, portraits, and a dead bird all with avian eyes.

“It’s just very weird, but then it’s sort of funny,” he said. “And the duality of things. Is it a mannequin or is it human?”

“Roger Ballen: Asylum of the Birds” will show in the Douglass Freed Gallery. Exhibited along with the show is “Shadowland: Photographs from the Collection” that will be exhibited in the adjoining Scott Gallery. Both shows present the viewer with mystery, ambiguity and unseen and/or dual meanings.

Piché noted that Ballen’s show is much different than many of the recent exhibits at the Daum.

“That’s why I picked this show,” Piché said. “Almost half of our permanent collection is photography, and we really don’t do a lot of photo shows. Of all the photo shows, I thought this was a departure from what we’ve been doing lately … this gives you a bigger visual hook.”

Roger Ballen will present a public lecture and book signing April 12 in the Stauffacher Center Theatre at State Fair Community College. “Roger Ballen: Asylum of the Birds” and “Shadowland: Photographs from the Collection” open Saturday and will run through May 28. The Daum Museum, located on the SFCC campus, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 530-5888 or visit www.daummuseum.org.

Daum Museum of Contemporary Art docent-in-training Jacque Cox listens to Director and Curator Thomas Piché Jr. Thursday morning as he talks about the new photography exhibit "Roger Ballen: Asylum of Birds" that opens Saturday. Cox is standing beside one of Ballen's archival pigment prints titled "Unwind" 2013. The Daum Museum hosted a docent walk-through Thursday morning in preparation of the opening of a new exhibit featuring the work of Roger Ballen, of Johannesburg, South Africa. Daum Museum Director and Curator Thomas Piché Jr. said the work of Roger Ballen is psychological in nature. "Caged" 2011, explores "asylum" or a safe place while also exhibiting the concept of imprisonment. Roger Ballen's "Asylum of the Birds" often mixes elegance and raw imagery in the staged photos. Daum Museum Director and Curator Thomas Piché Jr. noted that his piece "Place of Eyeballs" 2012 is almost humorous, with Ballen incorporating avian eyes into all the faces in the composition. Running along with the exhibit "Asylum of the Birds" is "Shadowland: Photographs from the Collection" including this gelatin sliver print "Mary: a Retrospective" 1987, by Anne Noggle. Daum Museum Director and Curator Thomas Piché Jr. said in this series Roger Ballen often creates photos that appear ritualistic in nature and resemble cave or prehistoric art such as "Alter Ego" 2010. "Asylum of the Birds" opens Saturday and will run through May 28.

