Sacred Heart School assistant principal recognized

After less than two years as an administrator at Sacred Heart School, Assistant Principal Holly Wilson is being recognized statewide.

The Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals (MAESP), a statewide organization with a membership of more than 1,100 school administrators, selected Wilson as a 2017 Outstanding Assistant Principal. Wilson said she found out in December she had been selected as a recipient.

“I was shocked and excited and just humbled that someone would actually nominate me,” Wilson told the Democrat last week. “I’m excited to represent Sacred Heart. Just honored.”

Each year, MAESP honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding performance in educational leadership, according to information from SHS. Each award candidate is nominated, then the Association board selects its award recipients. Wilson and recipients from other the other MAESP regions in Missouri will be honored at a ceremony in March.

Wilson has been teaching for 10 years, and prior to working at SHS Wilson taught fourth grade at Versailles Elementary, P.E. at Versailles Middle School and P.E. at Benton County R-I in Cole Camp. She joined SHS in 2014 to teach junior high language and social studies. She became assistant principal in Fall 2015.

“They’re two totally separate things, I’ve come to realize, and I love both of them,” Wilson said of her jump from teacher to administrator. “Because I love both of them it’s easy for me to work with the teachers because sometimes I’m jealous of them and I tell them things, ‘this is what I would do’ and things like that, and then on the administration side I can see what those teachers need and want because I’ve been there and I know how it feels to be the teacher.”

Wilson’s responsibilities at SHS include overseeing curriculum enrichment, faculty professional development, tutoring, class schedules and student support.

Wilson has been involved in leading and participating in numerous professional development courses and curriculum assessment groups in the district. She is also an adjunct professor at State Fair Community College, where she teaches a course in English.

SHS Principal Gary Manning had nothing but positive things to say about Wilson and the work she does at Sacred Heart to help both students and staff have a great educational environment. He said Wilson often “goes beyond the call of duty.”

“I knew when Ms. Wilson came on board for our staff it would be a positive thing for us and our students. For somebody as young as she is, she’s probably one of the best educators I’ve ever worked with and I’ve been in education 22 years,” Manning said. “She has the gift of working with kids, building relationships. She makes me a better administrator because she pushes me, which is good.”

Some of the things Wilson has helped accomplish as a SHS team member include updating the school’s literacy program, updating curriculum, getting a STEM program started at SHS and working on improving professional development for the SHS staff. She also helped SHS students get involved in the Mark Twain Literacy Festival hosted at the University of Central Missouri in March as a way to encourage more reading.

Wilson also attends professional development workshops and conferences, such as a week-long literacy program last summer, to bring back new ideas for SHS. Manning said Wilson played a large role in SHS’s recent self-study accreditation process last year, as Manning was in the hospital during part of the process.

“These kids and this school, the church, the teachers, it’s just a unique setting here and I really treat all the kids just like my own kids,” Wilson said. “I just want these kids to have the best experience they can have while they’re here with us for a short time and so they go on and remember us and think about us in a positive light. … Award or not I just love it, it’s what I do.”

Sacred Heart Assistant Principal Holly Wilson works with several students serving as Little Bits ambassadors. Little Bits is an interactive educational circuit kit that inspires creativity and innovative thinking through applied science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Wilson was instrumental in organizing this newly formed group to assist teachers in demonstrations and student creation of various projects using the Little Bits technology. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012717SHSAssistantPrincipal.jpg Sacred Heart Assistant Principal Holly Wilson works with several students serving as Little Bits ambassadors. Little Bits is an interactive educational circuit kit that inspires creativity and innovative thinking through applied science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Wilson was instrumental in organizing this newly formed group to assist teachers in demonstrations and student creation of various projects using the Little Bits technology. Photo courtesy of Sacred Heart School Sacred Heart Assistant Principal Holly Wilson, center, talks through the day’s schedule with office administrator Esther DeGraff, left, and school counselor Sherry Buckley. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012717SHSAssistantPrincipal2.jpg Sacred Heart Assistant Principal Holly Wilson, center, talks through the day’s schedule with office administrator Esther DeGraff, left, and school counselor Sherry Buckley. Photo courtesy of Sacred Heart School

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.