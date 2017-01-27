Opportunities abound at Veterans Home

The Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg offers a variety of employment opportunities for those interested in serving our nation’s veterans. The home employs over 275 full and part-time workers who travel from all over West Central Missouri to enhance the lives of veterans. With all full-time and some part-time job opportunities, a robust package of State benefits is offered. They include a competitive salary, retirement plan, health, dental, vision and life insurance, three weeks of paid vacation and sick leave available within the first year of employment, and 12 paid holidays per year.

ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Nancy Profer, of Warrensburg, is the director of environmental services and has been with the home since June 2014. She has worked in the environmental services field for 27 years. She manages the housekeeping and laundry personnel who work day and evening shifts. “The applicants I am looking for want to become part of a work group who truly care about the quality of their work. They work hard every day because they love the veterans they work for. I employ people committed to excellence and teamwork,” she said. “If you are someone who has a passion for doing your best and want a great work environment, come join the best environmental services team around — the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg!” Qualifications to become a member of our environmental services department include: completion of the 10th grade, one or more years of work experience or self-employment. Applicants must be able to follow and understand verbal and written instructions and meet physical requirements like pushing, pulling, standing, climbing, walking, reaching, lifting and balancing. Emma Rodriguez, of Windsor, has been part of the environmental services team since August 2013. “I enjoy working at the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg because of the veterans. To help them out every day makes you feel good,” said Rodriguez. “I am proud of my job. It’s rewarding when I can bring a smile to the face of a veteran or his/her family.” “Emma’s enthusiasm is infectious. She arrives to work in the morning with a smile on her face and in her heart. That smile continues all day long as she does her job. She devotes her entire day to realizing our mission—‘To honor and serve our Veteran Heroes,’” Profer said. The environmental services team is vital to the Missouri Veterans Home as they set the tone for first impressions as families, veterans and visitors step foot into the home.

DINING SERVICES

Beth Coleman, of Sedalia, is the dietary manager at the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg and has been with the home since December 2013. The dietary department is comprised of a mixture of cooks and food service helpers. They work both day and evening shifts.

“When it comes to applicants for our department, I’m looking for individuals who are dedicated with a true passion to make a difference in the lives of our veterans. In my opinion, aside from nursing, providing high-quality nutrition options to our veterans benefits their healing and quality of life,” Coleman said. “If you are looking for a career where advancement is possible, making a difference counts, and being a member of a team is important to you, look no further.” Karen Hinsberger, of Sedalia, was hired as a Food Service Helper in September. She feels driving 30 miles to work is worth it. “I enjoy coming to the Missouri Veterans Home. It’s not a job that I dread coming to. Working with these veterans is awesome. When you see someone having a rough day, you try to make him/her smile. I’ve been able to successfully do that! I really like the insurance here because it is something I didn’t have at my prior job,” Hinsberger said.

NURSING DEPARTMENT

Debbie Woirhaye, of Warrensburg, is the director of nursing services and has been at the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg for 16 years. “We have outstanding clinical outcomes, low licensed nurse turnover, electronic medical records, a physician who is on-site daily, and we are heavily supported by ancillary staff,” said Woirhaye. “Our amazing nursing team has a great rapport with our veterans and their families. They are passionate and focus driven.”

CNA CLASS STUDENTS

The Missouri Veterans Home offers free open entry certified nursing assistant classes to all qualifying applicants. Staff Development Coordinator Emily Bond teaches the classes at the home. Applicants are paid while taking the class and are initially hired as part-time domestic care aides. This is over a $2,000 value. These classes are ongoing. For more information about this program, call Jane Thurman, nursing scheduler, at 660-429-4637.

CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT/CERTIFIED MEDICATION TECHNICIANS

Those currently certified as nursing assistants and/or medication technicians are encouraged to apply. The Missouri Veterans Home offers a competitive salary and benefits package including a shift differential for working evenings and nights. There are opportunities for advancement into lead worker positions.

“The Veterans Home is a great place to work. The reward from taking care of the men and women who protected our freedom is a wonderful experience. The personal connection you are able to make with the veterans is amazing; they become family! The staff is friendly; the pay is one of the best in the area,” said David Goodall, of Knob Noster. He is a certified nursing assistant and certified medication technician.

EDUCATION CENTER

The Missouri Veterans Home has a state of the art education center for continuing education for all staff members. This allows staff to participate in mandatory training on-site.

FULL COMPLIANCE FEDERAL INSPECTION

A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs federal inspection team conducted an annual visit to the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg, Oct. 11- 13, 2016. The purpose of the routine inspection was to ensure the home’s compliance with national regulatory standards. Results of the in-depth inspection found the home to be in full compliance with all federal regulations. The surveyors had no concerns or recommendations.

Administrator Eric Endsley stated, “This is no accident; the many dedicated professionals of our Veterans Home are directly responsible for such an outstanding and rare accomplishment.” Endsley added, “Our Veterans Home consistently enjoys above average clinical and administrative outcomes; satisfaction surveys that reflect highly satisfied veterans, families of veterans, and employees; as well as, exceptional regulatory compliance—as demonstrated by this most recent Federal inspection.”

WAYS EMPLOYEES ARE HONORED

Every month an employee appreciation ceremony called “Shining Star” is held at the Missouri Veterans Home three times in one day so that every work shift can attend and feel appreciated. An employee of the month is selected by peers, veterans and their families and honored with a certificate for a day off with pay and a front and center parking space. Employees are also recognized for years of service, moments of excellence, and perfect attendance. Some employees have even been named the employee of the month by the Missouri Veterans Commission. This is a huge honor since any employee at any of the seven Missouri Veterans Homes, five Missouri Veterans Cemeteries and five Veteran Service Officer regional sites can be chosen.

HOW TO JOIN

To join a team of professionals whose mission is to honor and serve our nation’s veterans, contact the home at 660-543-5064. The Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg celebrates Veterans Day every day!