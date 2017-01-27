Pettis County Community Partnership works toward shelter

Pettis County Community Partnership CFO and Housing Program Director Roxanna Parker said Thursday afternoon that it’s evident there are homeless individuals and “people in need” in Sedalia, and that a solution of an emergency shelter will soon be a reality.

“It doesn’t help anyone in the community to pretend we don’t have homeless,” Parker said. “We have homeless adults, families, we have a lot of homeless youth. We have to identify the problem but we have to create a solution. So, we are working on that and we definitely encourage people to get involved.”

Parker said the emergency shelter board is getting closer to the goal of creating a permanent place for the local homeless population.

“We want to bring awareness to the community and let everyone know that we really do have a homeless problem here,” Parker noted. “We really do have community members who are homeless and need assistance. We are working on a solution to that problem. Part of that is the emergency shelter board has been meeting for almost a year now, planning an emergency shelter.

“There is a solution in the works,” she added. “If the community would like to get involved we encourage them to call us and we can get them connected with those meetings.”

She said the emergency shelter board has been waiting for approximately six months for its 501(c3) status from the IRS. The process usually takes six to nine months.

“Once we get that, we will be hitting the ground fast and furious to identify a location to have a shelter, seeking funding and local community support,” Parker said. “We have received confirmation that they have have accepted our application and it’s in the review process.”

Wednesday night, 45 volunteers split into 13 teams and canvased the area looking for homeless individuals in the biannual Point-in-Time Homeless Count conducted by PCCP and hosted by the Governor’s Committee to End Homelessness. As of Thursday, 19 unofficial “street homeless” were identified. Although all the numbers are not in yet, this year’s count is expected to be near the same as January 2016.

“We will be collecting data from all our partner agencies as well, today and next week,” Parker noted. “Then everything will be submitted to our state partners in order to get the official count.

“We started somewhere around 15 to 20 last year and then as we started getting in more surveys and more information from our partners we ended up with 30, literally homeless confirmed by the state,” she added. “It’s still pretty early … usually it will take our other partners a couple of days, and we’ll be following up with them to get the rest of that data.”

Collecting data with PCCP, and looking for sheltered homeless, are Citizens Against Spouse Abuse, The Embassy and Sedalia School District 200.

“We also partner with Open Door (Service Center), Missouri Valley (Community Action Agency), Early Head Start and Katy Trail (Community Health Center),” she added. ‘They also help us identify any literally homeless. We had about 100 business cards distributed (Wednesday), throughout the community.”

The cards are specifically used for the homeless count and are designed to be passed out to gas stations and the hospital.

“Then when they know of someone who is homeless, but maybe wasn’t there right at the time when we went, then they can give them that card,” Parker said. “It has our agency information on it so they can come and receive services. That way it gives us an opportunity to follow-up and hopefully provide services and get them off the street.

“We did have reports last night of more homeless individuals than we were able to identify,” she added. “So, we are really hoping there will be some follow-up throughout the next couple of weeks.”

She wanted to remind the public to be “compassionate” and to remember that being homeless doesn’t happen overnight. There are many “contributing factors” in play that create the downward spiral.

“They are people, and we are trying to help people,” Parker said.

Parker welcomes those who wish to help with the emergency shelter or other programs, such as Community Closet, to contact PCCP at 1400 S. Limit Ave., Suite 29 or at 827-0560.

Staci Harrison, Director of the Sedalia-Pettis County United Way, participates in the homeless count Jan. 27, 2016, at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Harrison and her team covered the fairgrounds, Clarendon Road, Southwest Village and areas along state Route B looking for those who were homeless last year. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012817HomelessCount.jpg Staci Harrison, Director of the Sedalia-Pettis County United Way, participates in the homeless count Jan. 27, 2016, at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Harrison and her team covered the fairgrounds, Clarendon Road, Southwest Village and areas along state Route B looking for those who were homeless last year. Democrat file photo

Committee working on housing solution for homeless

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

