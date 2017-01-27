Over the last few years, Sedalia has lost many beloved restaurants. This year, visitors will no longer see the smiling face of Ivory Grille Dining Manager Betty Fore, as she has retired after 50 years of serving Sedalia.

Fore has worked at several Sedalia restaurants during her long career, her most recent being at Ivory Grille for six years. A retirement reception was hosted in her honor in the Hotel Bothwell lobby Jan. 20, and Fore had a steady stream of guests stopping by to say farewell and add to a growing table of gifts.

“It was people that I worked with at the Homestead, McGrath’s, the Country Club, people I hadn’t seen for a couple years or more. It was really neat,” Fore said of the reception when talking Monday afternoon with the Democrat. “My family was there, my daughter and three grandchildren and a great-grandchild, it was real nice.”

David Furnell, owner of Hotel Bothwell and Ivory Grille, presented Fore with a large plaque in honor of her retirement, which said she would always be part of the Furnell family.

“Betty remembers people each time you visit. She’s touched a lot of lives in this community,” Furnell told the Democrat during the reception. “She’s respected by those she’s had the pleasure of serving. … When I decided to open the restaurant, I said I wanted to find someone who cares about customers and making a great experience, and I thought of Betty.”

Furnell asked Fore to work at Ivory Grille for one year until it got off the ground, but both Furnell and Fore joked that each year grew into another year. After six years, Fore decided it was time to end her career.

“I like people and I put a lot of myself into it rather than just the job,” Fore said. “I really hated to leave, but it was just time because I’m going to be 78 in April. I thought, I’m 77, maybe that’ll be my lucky number.”

Fore started her career in the food industry at the Coffee Pot Cafe, followed by Kay’s Cafe. She left Sedalia for a few years, returning with her husband in 1979 when she began working at Old Missouri Homestead. After the Homestead burned down, Fore worked for the same owner at McGrath’s, as well as the Sedalia Country Club. When McGrath’s closed, Fore said she hired four of the employees for Ivory Grille, and two are still there.

“David has said, and some others have too, I’m the oldest one in the food industry in Sedalia,” Fore said. “There’s nobody my age working anywhere else.”

She’s worked as a waitress, hostess and a dining manager, gaining plenty of loyal customers and fond memories along the way.

“I’ve gotten to know them, a lot of those people also went to the Country Club and McGrath’s, I met a lot of them that way and now they’re regulars at Ivory Grille,” Fore said. “I socialize with everybody, walk around and talk to people. … I’m going to miss those people, but we’ve decided on some Friday nights I’ll go down there and just hang out so I’ll get to see some of these people.”

Fore offered a few fun memories she’s gained over the years, such as a man who comes from Lee’s Summit to the Ivory Grille once a year and always brings Fore a bottle of wine. The last time he came, she told him she probably wouldn’t be working by his next visit, so he invited her to join him for dinner next time.

There was also a Columbia lawyer who always hosted his Christmas party at the Sedalia Country Club. One year he thought he forgot a tip, so he called the Club later and said to give his waitress a tip he’d send. It turned out he had left a tip and Fore wrote him a letter informing him, but her manager said to keep the money as to not be rude.

“He came to Ivory Grille after all these years and said, ‘I bet you don’t remember me,’” Fore recalled. “He told me who he was and he said he came just to see me.”

While Fore won’t be serving customers anymore, she plans to stay busy because she doesn’t like to stay idle, which she said is part of the reason she’s kept working through her late 70s.

“I still mow my yard and I garden. I like going to yard sales and flea markets. I have kids here and there I could go visit for more than one day,” Fore said. “I have a whole list of things I want to do. I dog-sit too, that keeps me busy. And I have a new great-granddaughter, she’s 7-months-old and I watch her too.”

As guests came and went Jan. 20, Fore made sure each person had a piece of cake and punch, still taking care of her customers, even in retirement. Everyone who stopped by had only happy memories to share.

“We went to McGrath’s on Fridays and when it closed we came here (to Ivory Grille),” JoAnn Collier told the Democrat during the reception with her husband, Harold. “Betty always knew our names and was sweet to us. We’ll miss her.”

Betty Fore, left, greets long-time customers Harold and JoAnn Collier during a reception hosted Jan. 20 in the Hotel Bothwell lobby in recognition of Fore's retirement from Ivory Grille and the food industry in Sedalia. Fore said she has worked in restaurants in Sedalia for about 50 years. "We went to McGrath's on Fridays and when it closed we came here (to Ivory Grille)," JoAnn said. "Betty always knew our names and was sweet to us. We'll miss her."

A large sign announcing Betty Fore's retirement can be seen during the reception hosted in her honor Jan. 20. Guests were treated to cake and punch, and many left gifts and cards for Fore.

Betty Fore hugs a visitor at her retirement reception hosted in the Hotel Bothwell lobby Jan. 20.

Michele Hicks talks with Betty Fore as she arrives at Fore's retirement reception with her husband Steve, not pictured. "We knew her at McGrath's and she dog-sits for us," Michele said of Betty. "We've known her a long time." "She's hard-working and she deserves this," Steve said. "She knows a lot of people and has always been a helping hand."

A guestbook is filled with signatures of family, friends, employees and customers of Betty Fore in honor of her retirement after 50 years in the food industry in Sedalia.

A view from the second floor of Hotel Bothwell into the hotel's first-floor lobby shows a room filled with guests for Betty Fore's retirement reception hosted Jan. 20. Fore can be seen in the center of the photo greeting one of her many guests.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

