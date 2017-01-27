Sedalia police officer visits Parkview Elementary students

Parkview Elementary third-graders had the opportunity Friday afternoon to learn about being a police officer in Sedalia.

Sedalia Police Officer Derrick DeSalme spoke with third-grade students about what it’s like to be a police officer, going over topics such as the parts of his uniform and equipment and what a typical day looks like. He also talked a little about working with fellow officers as a team while serving a search warrant Thursday night.

He said one of the most important pieces of equipment he carries with him is his radio because it allows him to remain in contact with dispatch back at the police station and his fellow officers.

DeSalme’s visit correlated with the students’ book of the week, “Aero and Officer Mike.” According to the book’s summary, Corporal Mike Matsik and his K-9 partner Aero have been partners for four years and the non-fiction book offers a look into their relationship on duty and at home along with photos of the duo in action.

Students asked DeSalme a number of questions about his job, but they were especially interested in learning about the Sedalia Police Department’s two K-9s, Charlie and Gallo.

DeSalme told the students that SPD’s K-9s are trained in detecting drugs and narcotics, and that they go through training in Columbia one day a week. When they’re not on duty, the dogs live with their officers. One student asked what language the officers use with their dogs because Officer Mike speaks Czech with Aero, but DeSalme said Charlie and Gallo respond to English.

At the beginning and end of his presentation, DeSalme, who is a D.A.R.E. officer for Sedalia School District 200, encouraged the students to say hi whenever they see him in the community.

Sedalia Police Officer Derrick DeSalme calls on a third-grader who has a question about being a police officer during DeSalme’s visit to Parkview Elementary on Friday afternoon. His visit correlated with the students’ book of the week, “Aero and Officer Mike.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012817ParkviewOfficer.jpg Sedalia Police Officer Derrick DeSalme calls on a third-grader who has a question about being a police officer during DeSalme’s visit to Parkview Elementary on Friday afternoon. His visit correlated with the students’ book of the week, “Aero and Officer Mike.” Nicole Cooke | Democrat Sedalia Police Officer Derrick DeSalme shows the students the various pieces of equipment he carries on his outer vest as part of his daily uniform. He said his radio is one of the most important things he carries with him, as it allows him to stay in contact with dispatch and other officers. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012817ParkviewOfficer2.jpg Sedalia Police Officer Derrick DeSalme shows the students the various pieces of equipment he carries on his outer vest as part of his daily uniform. He said his radio is one of the most important things he carries with him, as it allows him to stay in contact with dispatch and other officers. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Some very eager Parkview third-graders raise their hands as they wait their turn to ask a question about being a police officer while Sedalia Police Officer Derrick DeSalme answers another student’s question. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD012817ParkviewOfficer3.jpg Some very eager Parkview third-graders raise their hands as they wait their turn to ask a question about being a police officer while Sedalia Police Officer Derrick DeSalme answers another student’s question. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

By Nicole Cooke

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

