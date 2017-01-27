Sedalia man charged with distributing meth

A Sedalia man was arrested at his residence Thursday on drug-related charges after a search warrant was served.

According to a Sedalia Police Department STING unit news release, patrol officers and detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit responded to the 1800 block of South Montgomery Avenue to serve a drug-related search warrant. After officers forced entry through the front door, a male found inside was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the residence revealed methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and additional evidence that allegedly indicated methamphetamine distribution was occurring from the home, which is located within approximately 855 feet of Whittier High School.

Douglas W. Bradley, 54, was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of charges by the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney.

He has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location (methamphetamine), delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He has been issued a $100,000 bond, cash or surety.

Bradley was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit in July 2015 at the same residence on similar charges. The STING Unit news release issued at that time stated that arrest was the third time in three years SPD had served a drug-related search warrant at the residence.

Due to that and other information, the residence was considered a public nuisance drug house, and Bradley was charged for the felony violation of maintaining and keeping such a property.

According to online court documents, Bradley entered a guilty plea in December 2015 to the charge of possession of a controlled substance in the July 2015 case, so the court dropped the other four charges and sentenced him to five years in the Department of Corrections.

