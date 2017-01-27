Crash Reports

Hughesville man hurt in crash

A Hughesville man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 12:37 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles S. Blaylock, 63, was driving north on Walnut Grove Road when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a sign. His vehicle then overturned and traveled down an embankment where it overturned and was submerged in Little Muddy Creek.

Blaylock, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia for his injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

