Sedalia man arrested for DWI

A Sedalia man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in Moniteau County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Aaron T. Cramer, 24, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, 700 feet east of Koerkenmeier Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Cramer, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City with moderate injuries.

He was also arrested on a charge of careless and imprudent driving.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

