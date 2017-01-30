Smithton teen arrested for DWI

A Smithton teenager was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Edison F. Selvey, 17, was driving south on state Route W, north of Bluhm Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, impacted the ditch and overturned.

Selvey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Life Flight to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

He was also arrested on charges of lane violation and no seat belt.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

