Flu cases on the rise in Pettis County

Having or attending a large gathering for Super Bowl Sunday? Make sure you’ve received a flu shot.

Cases of influenza, commonly called the flu, in Pettis County have increased over last year, but are not at epidemic levels. Influenza is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Although most healthy people recover from the flu without complications, some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk for serious complications from the flu.

“Every flu season is different, and influenza infection can affect people differently. Even healthy people can get very sick from the flu and spread it to others,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states.

Melinda Nevils, a registered nurse at the Pettis County Health Center, said the numbers are up over last year, but not at great proportion. She said she urges everyone to get a flu shot. They are available at the Pettis County Health Center and many insurers cover the cost of the shot. Those who are not insured can receive a shot for $25, Nevils said. Many drug stores like CVS and Walgreens provide flu shots in their pharmacies as well as many local physicians. Nevils said it’s never too late to get a flu shot, since the vaccine builds up antibodies.

Barbara Peterson, director of marketing and communications at Bothwell Regional Health Center, said so far in January, 115 confirmed cases of influenza have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control by BRHC. Of those, 103 cases were Influenza A and three cases were Influenza B. Nineteen of those people were admitted to the hospital.

That compares with December when there were 37 cases of Influenza A reported and 10 cases of Influenza B. In January 2016, there were 60 cases of Influenza A and three cases of Influenza B reported.

The flu usually spreads from person to person in respiratory droplets when people who are infected with a flu virus cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. A person may also get the flu by touching a surface or object with a flu virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes. Healthy adults may be able to infect others one day before getting symptoms and up to five to seven days after getting sick. Therefore, it is possible to give someone the flu before you know you are sick as well as while you are sick.

How do I know if I have the flu?

The flu usually starts suddenly and may include the following symptoms:

• Fever (usually above 100 degrees)

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Body aches

• Headache

• Chills

• Fatigue (tiredness)

• Diarrhea and vomiting (more common among children than adults)

How can I avoid spreading the flu?

Some simple hygienic behaviors that can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses such as the flu are:

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze — throw the tissue away after you use it.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

• If you get the flu, stay home from work, school, and social gatherings. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others.

• Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs often spread this way.

What should I do if I get sick?

It is very difficult to distinguish the flu from other infections on the basis of symptoms alone. Most people with the flu have mild illness and do not need medical care. However, if you have symptoms of flu and are in a high risk group, or are very sick and worried about your illness, contact your health care provider. There are tests that can determine if you have the flu. There are also drugs your doctor may prescribe for treating the flu called antivirals.

If you get the flu, get plenty of rest, drink a lot of liquids, and avoid using alcohol and tobacco. Also, you can take medications such as Tylenol to relieve the fever and muscle aches associated with the flu. Never give aspirin to children or teenagers who have flu-like symptoms, particularly fever. Stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone without the use of a fever-reducing medicine, except to get medical care or other necessities.

