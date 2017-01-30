Three arrested for drugs in Sedalia

A tip from a neighboring law enforcement agency led to the arrest of three men Sunday in Pettis County.

According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies received a tip Sunday from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office regarding Randy Lee Gleason Jr., of Leeton, who had a Johnson County warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with a cash-only $20,000 bond.

Deputies were given another tip of males standing outside a residence in the 4200 block of West Main Street in Sedalia.

When deputies arrived, they located Gleason and another male. Gleason, who was in possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana, was taken into custody without incident on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

A computer check revealed the other subject, Christopher Duffey, had a Sedalia Police Department warrant. Duffey attempted to pull away and run from deputies, but he was taken into custody. Deputies searched Duffey and found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Deputies were given consent to search inside the residence. Clinton Brown was found inside and was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and endangering the welfare of a child.

All three men were taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on 24-hour holds pending the filing of formal charges by the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Formal charges were not available at press time.

Clinton Brown http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_brownc.jpg Clinton Brown Christopher Duffey http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_duffey.jpg Christopher Duffey Randy Lee Gleason Jr. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_gleason.jpg Randy Lee Gleason Jr.