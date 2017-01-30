Walls up at PetSmart

Construction workers can be seen on scaffolding Monday afternoon working on the concrete walls of the future PetSmart located just off U.S. Highway 50 and Oak Grove Lane. The pet supply store chain is set to open in 2017, according to Melissa Wenzel, Consumer PR Manager for PetSmart, but she didn’t have specific information about an opening date.

A construction worker carries over a pair of concrete blocks as a coworker mixes up a batch of concrete to place the blocks on the upper portion of PetSmart’s wall. Wenzel said PetSmart’s more than 1,500 stores across North America are comprised of a variety of sizes, with the average size being about 20,000 square feet. She said new stores, on average, have a staffing plan of 16 to 20 associates.

Also on Monday afternoon, dirt work was being conducted next door to PetSmart at the future home of a strip mall that will include a Buffalo Wild Wings. The building is expected to house three other tenants, although those retailers are still unknown. Travis Bell, a front of house manager for Buffalo Wild Wings in Warrensburg, told the Democrat in November that the company’s goal is to open the Sedalia location in the beginning of October.

A construction worker places a another concrete block on the top of the south wall of PetSmart on Monday afternoon. It appeared that most of the work taking place Monday was masonry work. All four walls are up, although workers continue to extend the walls higher.

