La Monte, Green Ridge fail to file financial reports

The cities of La Monte and Green Ridge have not filed their annual financial reports to the Missouri State Auditor as required by law, according to a report issued Monday.

On Monday, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued her office’s monthly report on local governments that failed to meet financial reporting laws. Out of the 333 local governments with financial reports due last month, 44 percent failed to meet the deadline.

“I’m disappointed by the dismal success rate demonstrated by so many local governments who are failing to provide even the most basic information about their own financial management,” Galloway said in a news release. “These reporting requirements are not new and they are not complicated. When local governments can’t provide this essential information, they are failing to meet fundamental obligations to transparency and accountability in government.”

The City of La Monte is running its annual financial report in today’s edition of the Democrat and said by telephone that they were in the process of sending it to the state auditor. The City of Green Ridge could not be reached Monday after two attempts to reach them by phone.

The City of Smithton met its annual financial report deadline last month, according to the report. No other Pettis County municipalities were included.

Cities, towns and villages in Missouri are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor within six months of the end of their fiscal year. The reports must include basic financial information, such as starting and ending account balances, the amount of money received and spent over the year, and property tax rates charged to citizens. State law has required this information be submitted to the State Auditor’s Office since at least 1965. This requirement is not to be confused with new reporting requirements enacted in 2015 as part of municipal court reform efforts, which are on hold pending legal review and action.

Galloway’s report includes filing statuses for the 259 cities, five towns and 69 villages whose financial reports were due by the end of December 2016. Of the 333 municipal governments included in this reporting period, 185 filed a completed annual financial report on time and 148 did not, for a success rate of 56 percent.

