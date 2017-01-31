KC man killed in Johnson County accident

A Kansas City man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle at 9:57 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Aaron D. Collins, 19, of Ottawa, Kansas, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, three-tenths of a mile west of PCA Road, when he struck a pedestrian in the road, identified as Demetrius A. Hayden, 25.

Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:35 p.m. by Johnson County Coroner Clark Holdren.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

