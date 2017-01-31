New Sedalia Visual Art Association show opens at City Hall

Members of the Sedalia Visual Art Association have a new exhibit opening today in the Sedalia Municipal Building lobby that features oils, photography, collage and hand-crafted Bohemian jewelry

The show features work from SVAA Secretary/Treasurer Glenda Miller, of Tipton, and SVAA board member Linda Schwermer, a jewelry artist, of Sedalia.

Schwermer has been creating hand-crafted jewelry with an Asian/African theme for five years. She calls her jewelry line Midoriworld, which means green world. All of her work is handmade using repurposed and recycled material. Many of her beads are purchased from Ebrima Kabba, from Nigeria, who has a warehouse in Los Angeles, California.

“He brings African trade beads to the United States,” she said Tuesday. “They have a warehouse in L.A., my son lives close (by), so I go there and get them from the warehouse, twice a year.”

She became interested in making a natural style of jewelry while visiting Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village near Sedona, Arizona, with friends.

“It’s patterned after Guadalajara, Mexico,” she said. “They had an imported bead and jewelry shop, and we liked the necklaces, but they were $400 to $500. We couldn’t afford them, but they had the beads.”

She bought some of the beads and she learned to string them into necklaces.

“Then, I found out if I went to the bead and gem show in Kansas City, I could get the other components I needed,” she added. “So when I went, it’s huge and they are from all over the world, and Ebrima Kabba was there.”

Kabba had tables filled with handmade carved bone, fish vertebrae, and powder beads that are made out of recycled glass. Schwermer said the name of her jewelry illustrates that it is all recycled material.

“I use it as ‘green’ world because I recycle as much as I can,” she noted. “All natural, I use carved bone, fish vertebra, snake vertebra, rubber, coral, anything natural.”

After she made pieces for herself and her friends the jewelry expanded into a complete line.

“I couldn’t stop,” Schwermer said smiling. “So, then I thought, ‘I have too much jewelry so I have to start selling this,’ (and) I was off and running.”

She now has jewelry selling at several different places in Missouri such as Webster House in Kansas City, Southbank, a high-end gift shop in Jefferson City, The Station @ Smithton, also in Sunrise Beach and Boonville and at Swords’ Family Pharmacy in Sedalia.

“It’s my passion, I can’t get enough of it,” she said. “I do shows now, and I’m on consignment in about five different places.”

Schwermer also makes Asian-themed torn paper art and note cards.

Miller said her fascination with art stems from her childhood. She and sister Joyce Harrison, now of Springfield, and her brother, Dennis Faler, now of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, often created art from catalogs or made their own small towns beneath a tree by their home.

“I’ve always drawn or done stuff with my hands,” she said Tuesday morning. “We would make paper dolls, when we got older we would draw Betty and Veronica (of the Archie comic books) … we made things out of clay.”

After high school she wanted to become a commercial artist, but since she was the oldest of six children the idea wasn’t practical. She eventually found a drafting training position at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis and then went back to school at Linn State Technical College. She recently retired after 27 years as a programmer analyst from Pittsburgh Corning in Sedalia. After retirement she took art classes at State Fair Community College, where her art talents blossomed.

“So far I love every aspect,” she said. “The photography, the oils, watercolors. I’ve done a couple pieces of fiber art.”

When asked what her favorite art medium was she said “that’s the problem, I don’t know.”

In the exhibit Miller has a selection of oil paintings, collage and photography.

“I’m kind of wanting to get back into oils more, but I really like watercolor too, so …” Miller added. “It’s hard to say.”

Miller has two pieces in the permanent collection at SFCC, an oil diptych titled “Rain is Coming” and a fiber art abstract.

Miller may broaden her art horizons further. She recently took a Raku class with Alan Weaver.

“I really like that, I really like working with clay,” she said. “I enjoy all aspects of it (art).”

For more information about Miller’s art, call her at 458-6575 or visit millerscaveart.com. For information on Schwermer’s jewelry, call her at 827-0393 and her work can be found at Facebook.com/MidoriworldDesigns. For more information about SVAA, call Miller at 458-6575.

Glenda Miller, of Tipton, rearranges her 48-by-30-inch oil painting “What’s Out There” Tuesday morning at the Sedalia Municipal Building. Miller, Sedalia Visual Art Association secretary/treasurer, and jewelry artist Linda Schwermer, SVAA board member, have a new art show in the building’s lobby that will run today through March. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD020117ArtShow-1.jpg Glenda Miller, of Tipton, rearranges her 48-by-30-inch oil painting “What’s Out There” Tuesday morning at the Sedalia Municipal Building. Miller, Sedalia Visual Art Association secretary/treasurer, and jewelry artist Linda Schwermer, SVAA board member, have a new art show in the building’s lobby that will run today through March. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Jewelry artist Linda Schwermer, of Sedalia, holds one of her pieces Tuesday morning that has a carved Asian cinnabar vase drop along with red finger coral and re-purposed vinyl records, from Nigeria, on a black rubber cord. Schwermer has been creating Asian- and African-themed, natural jewelry for five years. She calls her work “Midoriworld,” meaning green world. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD020117ArtShow-2.jpg Jewelry artist Linda Schwermer, of Sedalia, holds one of her pieces Tuesday morning that has a carved Asian cinnabar vase drop along with red finger coral and re-purposed vinyl records, from Nigeria, on a black rubber cord. Schwermer has been creating Asian- and African-themed, natural jewelry for five years. She calls her work “Midoriworld,” meaning green world. Faith Bemiss | Democrat “Red Poppy” is one of Glenda Miller’s oil paintings hanging in the SVAA art show at the Sedalia Municipal Building. Miller also has photography and collage in the show. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD020117ArtShow-3.jpg “Red Poppy” is one of Glenda Miller’s oil paintings hanging in the SVAA art show at the Sedalia Municipal Building. Miller also has photography and collage in the show. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Sedalia jewelry artist Linda Schwermer stands with her creations Tuesday morning inside the Sedalia Municipal Building. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD020117ArtShow-4.jpg Sedalia jewelry artist Linda Schwermer stands with her creations Tuesday morning inside the Sedalia Municipal Building. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.