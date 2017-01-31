Stover woman killed in Morgan County

A Stover woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 7:48 a.m. Monday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David L. Jantz, 58, of Barnett, was driving a semi-truck north on state Route 5, about 830 feet south of state Route O, when he entered the road from a private drive in front of a southbound vehicle driven by Forrestine N. Holmes, 62. Holmes’ vehicle struck Jantz’s towed unit.

Holmes was taken by Staff for Life to University Hospital in Columbia. She was pronounced dead at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday.

Reports indicate Jantz was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but it is unknown if Holmes was wearing one.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

