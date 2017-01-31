Friday marks National Wear Red Day for Heart Month

Today kicks off American Heart Month and citizens are encouraged to add a little red to their wardrobe Friday in honor of heart health.

Friday marks National Wear Red Day, a yearly reminder from the American Heart Association of the reality of heart disease in the United States. Amanda Avent, Corporate Events Director for the Warrensburg, Sedalia and St. Joseph areas, said the easiest way to participate is simply wearing red Friday, but she also suggested red decorations at work and encouraging friends to visit the AHA website at heart.org.

“Most people don’t realize heart disease is America’s No. 1 killer,” Avent said Tuesday afternoon. “It appears in ways that aren’t as noticeable as people would think. High blood pressure is a silent killer, it affects so may people in today’s world with things like obesity and fast food, lack of exercise, poor eating habits.

“Heart failure, cardiac arrest, they affect people more often than they know,” she added. “Yes, a heart attack can sometimes be stopped and prevented, but once someone has congestive heart failure, it’s not reversible, there is no cure. We can prolong their life, make life more comfortable, but there is no cure.”

According to information from AHA, more than one in three people has some form of cardiovascular disease. The long list of statistics for heart disease is sobering:

• Coronary heart disease accounts for 1 in 7 deaths in the U.S., killing more than 360,000 people a year.

• About 790,000 people in the U.S. have heart attacks each year. Of those, about 114,000 will die.

• Approximately every 40 seconds, an American will have a heart attack.

One positive note is that from 2004 to 2014, the annual death rate attributable to coronary heart disease declined 35.5 percent, according to AHA, although the information adds that risk factors remain “alarmingly high.”

Avent noted that stroke used to be the No. 3 cause of death in the U.S., but in recent years it was bumped down to No. 5. According to the AHA, someone in the U.S. has a stroke about once every 40 seconds, and stroke accounts for 1 of every 20 deaths in the US.

“More people die of heart disease and stroke than all cancers combined,” Avent said.

Avent also pointed out several areas of advocacy AHA is involved in, such as helping get laws passed across the country to make CPR training a graduation requirement for high school students. Missouri is the 35th state to pass such legislation, Avent said, and it will begin with the 2017-18 school year. AHA information notes that “fast action can save lives.”

“Eighty percent of cardiac disease is preventable, unfortunately there’s that 20 percent of genetics we can’t do anything about, but we can help people make better life choices, more aware of their numbers, going to doctors and talking about what’s going on in their lives,” Avent said. “Hopefully we can prevent more deaths from heart disease and stroke.”

The Go Red For Women Sedalia Luncheon will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the MEC Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The event includes a silent auction, live apron auction, program, heart-healthy lunch, Diva Lounge and a tribute wall. This year’s theme is “No place like Sedalia Go Red,” a play off of “The Wizard of Oz.”

“We’re able to come together in that community to have empowerment of women, celebrate women, celebrate why we’re there — to support and raise money for the American Heart Association,” Avent said.

For additional sponsorship or ticket information, call 660-441-0090 or email Amanda.Avent@heart.org.

For more information on how to get involved and tips to prevent heart disease and stroke, visit GoRedForWomen.org/WearRedDay.

