Truck damages vehicles in Broadway rollover accident

Personnel from the Sedalia Police and Fire departments walk around the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and Harding Avenue. According to SPD Sgt. Josh Howell, a witness saw an eastbound truck traveling at a high rate of speed down Broadway. The witness said the vehicle was already off the road when they saw the truck. Howell said evidence at the scene suggests the truck struck a road sign, struck and severed a light pole, struck another road sign, hit a ditch, went airborne, hit the parked white vehicle, then went airborne again and struck the parked ambulance. No serious injuries were reported.

