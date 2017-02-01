Stormwater system work to begin on Southwest Boulevard

The City’s contractor will begin work on stormwater collection system improvements Thursday, Feb. 2 through Friday, Feb. 10 along Southwest Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Wing Avenue, according to a City of Sedalia news release.

These improvements will result in periodic street closures and lane restrictions on Southwest Boulevard. The work is weather dependent and inclement weather may result in a delayed start for the project.

Motorists traveling through this area may want to allow extra time to reach their destinations and be aware of the need to use alternate routes during construction.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_road-closed-sign.jpg