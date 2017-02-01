Connecticut man arrested for DWI after Sedalia crash

A Connecticut man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Sedalia.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, Charles L. Price, 58, of Westbrook, Connecticut, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Harding Avenue.

At 5:30 p.m., a witness called SPD to report a vehicle that rolled over off of East Broadway Boulevard. SPD Sgt. Josh Howell told the Democrat on scene that the witness reported the eastbound pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed.

During the investigation, it was determined Price was intoxicated, the report states.

Howell said evidence at the scene suggests the truck struck and severed a light pole, struck a road sign, hit a ditch, went airborne, hit a parked white vehicle, then went airborne again and struck a parked ambulance. The two damaged vehicles were parked in the parking lot of Old 50 Wraps & Tints, 3200 E. 12th St.

The electric line connected to the light pole was severed, but was not across the roadway. KCP&L was called to the scene to repair the damaged pole and line.

No serious injuries were reported, but Price was taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center to receive medical treatment. He was then taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of charges by the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Formal charges were not available at press time.

About two weeks ago, another vehicle accident was reported in the business’ parking lot. At 11:23 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, a vehicle reportedly traveled off the road and collided with a boat parked at Old 50 Wraps & Tints, then left the scene.

Personnel from the Sedalia Police and Fire departments walk around the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and Harding Avenue. Charles L. Price, 58, of Westbrook, Connecticut, the driver of the pickup truck, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020117RolloverAccident1.jpg Personnel from the Sedalia Police and Fire departments walk around the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and Harding Avenue. Charles L. Price, 58, of Westbrook, Connecticut, the driver of the pickup truck, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Ruts left from tires can be seen in the ditch and tire marks can be seen on the hood of the white vehicle after a pickup truck traveled off the right side of East Broadway Boulevard Tuesday night. After the truck struck the top of the white vehicle, it then struck a parked, vacant ambulance. The damaged vehicles were parked in the parking lot of Old 50 Wraps & Tints, 3200 E. 12th St. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020117RolloverAccident2.jpg Ruts left from tires can be seen in the ditch and tire marks can be seen on the hood of the white vehicle after a pickup truck traveled off the right side of East Broadway Boulevard Tuesday night. After the truck struck the top of the white vehicle, it then struck a parked, vacant ambulance. The damaged vehicles were parked in the parking lot of Old 50 Wraps & Tints, 3200 E. 12th St. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Sedalia Police Officer Todd Nappe uses a flashlight to look inside the cab of a pickup truck driven by Charles L. Price, 58, of Westbrook, Connecticut, after it crashed into two parked vehicles Tuesday night. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020117RolloverAccident3.jpg Sedalia Police Officer Todd Nappe uses a flashlight to look inside the cab of a pickup truck driven by Charles L. Price, 58, of Westbrook, Connecticut, after it crashed into two parked vehicles Tuesday night. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Charles L. Price http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_price.jpg Charles L. Price Nicole Cooke | Democrat

Truck damages vehicles in Broadway rollover accident

By Nicole Cooke ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

