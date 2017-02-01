Beer, cars featured at 1 Million Cups

Craft beer and cars were the two topics discussed during Wednesday morning’s 1 Million Cups event at State Fair Community College.

Jason VanNatta started VanNatta Fabrication about 13 years ago at his home, helping modify vehicles, but after three years he changed jobs due to declining work. Last year, VanNatta decided his work hours were interfering with his family too much, so he ventured out on his own, purchasing the old Sedalia Youth Center building at 420 W. 16th St.

VanNatta said he has customers from all over Missouri, even reaching as far as Texas and Oklahoma, performing a variety of work. He and his two-man staff complete vehicle restorations and modifications, as well as sell parts and create custom metal signs. He said his business is 50/50 with body work and selling vehicle parts, but that he would like to grow the parts side of the business.

As he continues to grow his business, VanNatta said he gets permission from customers to create kits from their vehicles for future use.

“While the vehicles are in I design my kits off it,” VanNatta said. “… I use the truck to design the kit (for a specific vehicle type) and I give (the customer) a deal for letting me do that.”

Much of his work comes to him through social media. An audience member asked him what sets him apart from similar companies, and especially what draws customers from other states.

“Nobody does the sheet metal work like we do,” VanNatta replied. “If you take your car to a shop it’ll cost thousands of dollars, but they can just order our parts for $1,200 to $1,500. As far as people coming this far, I have a really good reputation for the air suspension, they know it’s not going to fail on them.”

Another of VanNatta’s goals is to better utilize the building’s showroom by hanging some of the metal and LED signs and parking his truck inside, both for customers to view and for him to use as most of the parts are based on his truck.

VanNatta has run into challenges, such as the need to request new zoning for the building from the Planning and Zoning Commission. He said owning VanNatta Fabrication is the “hardest job I’ve ever had, and the most stressful — and I’ve been a farmer,” but that he still enjoys it.

Brad Wikstrom is the franchise owner of one of the latest businesses to join the downtown district — Craft Beer Cellar. The bar and beer retail store opened in November and has already garnered a large following. Part of that following comes from CBC using Untappd, which can alert customers who have the app when a new beer arrives at CBC.

All CBC employees are Cicerone-certified, the beer version of a sommelier. This allows them to help customers find the right beer to fit their tastes.

With more than 450 offerings, CBC sells craft beers from around the country, but most are made regionally. While there aren’t many food options — the store has an open food policy allowing customers to bring in their own food — even the few snacks for purchase are all Missouri-made.

On the food front, Wikstrom has recently begun partnering with local food trucks to park by CBC Friday and Saturday nights, giving his customers a food option with their beer selections.

“That’s one of the cool things I think about Craft Beer Cellar is that we don’t try to do everything ourselves,” Wikstrom said. … I don’t have a passion for food so it’s cool we can connect with some of those local vendors around town, and it’s a symbiotic relationship because they’re helping us fulfill a need for the guests that are coming in and it helps them in turn.”

CBC Sedalia is also starting to get involved in events, such as offering a tasting at an upcoming bridal fair at Simple Blessings since the store sells kegs, and hosting breweries at the store.

1 Million Cups, which is open to the public, is hosted at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month in the Thompson Conference Center at State Fair Community College. For more information, visit www.1millioncups.com/sedalia.

Jason VanNatta answers an audience question about VanNatta Fabrication during his 1 Million Cups presentation Wednesday morning at State Fair Community College. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020217-1MillionCups.jpg Jason VanNatta answers an audience question about VanNatta Fabrication during his 1 Million Cups presentation Wednesday morning at State Fair Community College. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Brad Wikstrom, of Craft Beer Cellar, listens to a question during the question-and-answer portion of his 1 Million Cups presentation Wednesday morning at State Fair Community College. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020217-1MillionCups2.jpg Brad Wikstrom, of Craft Beer Cellar, listens to a question during the question-and-answer portion of his 1 Million Cups presentation Wednesday morning at State Fair Community College. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

By Nicole Cooke ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.