Sacred Heart School principal gets slimed for a good cause

Sacred Heart School Assistant Principal Holly Wilson pours slime over Principal Gary Manning at an assembly Thursday morning in the school’s gymnasium. For the second year in a row, Wilson won the “Penny War” for the school’s Christmas Service Project donated to Heifer International. When Manning lost last year, he had to kiss a goat.

Sacred Heart School Principal Gary Manning cringes as the last dollop of cold slime falls on his head Thursday morning during a special assembly at the school. SHS Assistant Principal Holly Wilson said the school’s “Penny War” raised $522 for Heifer International, which provided food, clothing and shelter for 26 families.

Before the assembly Thursday morning, several Sacred Heart School students were chanting “slime Dr. Manning” in anticipation of Assistant Principal Holly Wilson pouring the equivalent of five gallons of slime over his head.

During the special assembly Thursday morning, Sacred Heart School preschool teacher Kay Keele reacts in surprise when she see items for her classroom wish list laid out on a table. Assistant Principal Holly Wilson said the school was able to purchase all the items on the list. Wilson was also presented with a $10,000 check for the preschool from the SHS Foundation and the Harris Family Foundation by SHS 1982 graduate Kyle Herrick and Beverly Rollins.

Before the assembly Thursday, SHS day care students stay busy by singing the popular Sunday School song “Zacchaeus,” plus “Baby Jesus” and “Ground Hog Day.” The children were led by their teachers Ileana Clemons, Jalena Perez, Samantha Smith and Director Celinda Smothers.

Although he was allowed to wear goggles Thursday morning, SHS Principal Gary Manning unfortunately got extremely slimy. He told the crowd of giggling children he would need to take a shower before his morning meeting. To keep the gymnasium clean during the assembly, a portion of the floor was covered in plastic and Manning sat in a small blue plastic swimming pool on a chair covered with a trash bag.