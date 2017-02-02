Driver crashes into hospital

An elderly man sustained facial and chest injuries after his vehicle crashed into the front doors of Bothwell Regional Health Center at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Sedalia Police Department, Sedalia Fire Department and Pettis County Ambulance District responded to the accident. The man was transported by PCAD to BRHC Emergency Room on the opposite side of the hospital.

A statement was released by BRHC Director of Marketing and Communications Barb Peterson at 3:35 p.m.

“At approximately 2:30 p.m. today, a visitor to Bothwell Regional Health Center (BRHC) hit the front exterior entrance of the hospital with his car. No other individuals were involved. Patients, visitors and employees are asked to use alternate doors to access the hospital including the southwest entrance (cardiac-rehab entrance) and the emergency department until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking everyone to not enter the hospital through the main lobby or park under the hospital’s portico,” said Randy Smith, director of Facilities Management. “We believe the integrity of the hospital’s structure is sound; however, we are having it evaluated as soon as possible.”

SPD Officer Brad Beard said the man hit a parked car in the hospital’s driveway before crashing into the doors. The parked car at the time was unoccupied.

“He was coming to visit his wife and he said ‘I don’t know what happened,’” Beard said. “He has some facial injuries from hitting the steering wheel and also some chest and abdomen injuries.”

Pettis County Ambulance District prepares to transport a man who crashed his car into the front doors of Bothwell Regional Health Center to the hospital’s Emergency Room Thursday afternoon. The man sustained facial, chest and abdomen injures. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020317Accident-1-6.jpg Pettis County Ambulance District prepares to transport a man who crashed his car into the front doors of Bothwell Regional Health Center to the hospital’s Emergency Room Thursday afternoon. The man sustained facial, chest and abdomen injures. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Sedalia Fire Department firefighters place a dry chemical on the ground to absorb oils and gas from a car involved in hitting the front doors of BRHC Thursday afternoon. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020317Accident-2-6.jpg Sedalia Fire Department firefighters place a dry chemical on the ground to absorb oils and gas from a car involved in hitting the front doors of BRHC Thursday afternoon. Faith Bemiss | Democrat BRHC Director of Marketing and Communications Barb Peterson said due to the accident, individuals should use alternate doors to enter the hospital. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020317Accident-3-7.jpg BRHC Director of Marketing and Communications Barb Peterson said due to the accident, individuals should use alternate doors to enter the hospital. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter@flbemiss.

