Three injured in Thompson Boulevard wreck

Three people were injured in a wreck Thursday afternoon at the intersection of South Thompson Boulevard and West 10th Street. According to Sedalia police, about 3:45 p.m., a minivan was stopped at a stop sign on West 10th Street when it pulled out to turn north on Thompson Boulevard and collided with a Ford Fusion traveling south on Thompson. The driver and the passenger in the minivan were injured and a passenger in the Fusion was injured. All three were transported by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for their injuries. The driver of the Fusion denied medical treatment at the scene. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ThompsonWreck-2.jpg Three people were injured in a wreck Thursday afternoon at the intersection of South Thompson Boulevard and West 10th Street. According to Sedalia police, about 3:45 p.m., a minivan was stopped at a stop sign on West 10th Street when it pulled out to turn north on Thompson Boulevard and collided with a Ford Fusion traveling south on Thompson. The driver and the passenger in the minivan were injured and a passenger in the Fusion was injured. All three were transported by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for their injuries. The driver of the Fusion denied medical treatment at the scene. Tim Epperson | Democrat