Cases recently resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court

The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Jan. 10-31, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.

George Sant Jr., 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for first degree statutory rape and 10 years in the Department of Corrections for first degree statutory sodomy, with sentences to run concurrently with one another.

Dominique J. Taylor, 27, of Sedalia, was sentenced to concurrent terms of seven, four and four years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty on three separate matters — possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and second degree domestic assault.

Danielle M. Bradbury, 27, of Kansas City, was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections for forgery and four years in the Department of Corrections for fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance, with sentences to run concurrently with one another.

Jerry Cook, 33, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections for second degree assault.

Monty Allen Ellis, 28, of Sedalia, was sentenced on three counts of delivering or concealing a controlled substance in a county jail. Ellis was sentenced to four years on each count to run concurrently with one another and with any other sentence.

Holly N. Jett, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.

Elijah A. Nash, 21, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections for second degree assault.

Jonathan Joseph Fisher, 27, of Wentzville, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve the balance of a previously imposed suspended four-year sentence.

Richard A. Kurtz, 36, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve the balance of a previously imposed suspended five-year sentence.

Justin L. Pruett, 25, of Sedalia, was sentenced after his probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve the balance of a previously imposed sentence of seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each count — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, deliver and sell and two counts of possession of a controlled substance — to be served concurrent on each.

