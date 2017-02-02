Sedalia-Pettis County United Way needs help to reach 2017 campaign goal

Sedalia-Pettis County United Way is just weeks away from the official end of its 2016-17 annual campaign, and Executive Director Staci Harrison said they need a little more help to reach their goal.

SPCUW’s campaign goal of $506,250 was announced during a Community Celebration hosted in September at Liberty Park. Harrison told the Democrat on Wednesday that the campaign is about 10 percent short of the goal, with the awards banquet slated for Feb. 17 to announce the final total.

“If there are folks who want to help us, if they have not yet pledged, if there has not been a workplace campaign presentation or you know, they say ‘I’ve got $5 I can donate to United Way,’ they can visit our Facebook page or our website, spcuw.org, and can donate,” Harrison said. “Every little bit counts, there’s nothing too small — it’s a huge investment because when you donate to United Way it’s helping 21 of our service providers and what we’re doing as United Way is identifying what are those most critical issues holding us back. When we’re working with 21 different providers who all have a different focus, we’re much stronger together, that’s what United Way offers.”

This year’s campaign theme is “Give Where You Live,” and Harrison frequently points out that 94 cents of every dollar donated to SPCUW goes to Pettis County support services.

As the 2016-17 campaign begins to wrap up, although the organization welcomes donations year-round, Harrison and the SPCUW board are already working on the 2018 Community Investment Application process.

Harrison said grants are open to nonprofit applicants with 501c3 status that offer support services for citizens in Pettis County, especially in the areas of education, income and health.

“The grant is very similar to years past, we’re really looking not at output but at outcome,” Harrison explained. “We’re looking at end results and the services agencies are providing and how that is empowering people to be self-sustaining. Our overall goal is raise the median income (in Pettis County). We’re going to do that by getting people to work and helping people gain maybe better employment for those underemployed, working with service providers and communicating so we can make those opportunities happen.”

According to a SPCUW news release, volunteers “act as the voice of donors, the community” in the grant process to provide input and guide the board in determining what organizations and programs receive funding.

“Distribution of Community Impact Funds is a decision made by the SPCUW Board of Directors, the important evaluation process helps determine an organization’s and/or program’s strength, capacity, effectiveness and sustainability,” the release states. “Other volunteers, CPAs and persons familiar with nonprofit financial statements and IRS 990 forms, evaluate the cost-effectiveness of the program(s), whether they meet eligibility criteria, have good financial accountability and demonstrate financial need.”

Grant applications are available at www.spcuw.org under “Our Work.” Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 13. For more information, contact Harrison at spcuwsedalia@gmail.com or 660-826-2980.

To volunteer to help determine where to invest donor’s dollars into the community, contact Harrison. Volunteers review grants and/or attend presentations starting in April.

Local kids reveal the Sedalia-Pettis County United Way 2016-17 campaign goal of $506,250 as SPCUW Executive Director Staci Harrison and 2016-17 Campaign Chair Phillip Mefford make the announcement behind them during the Community Celebration hosted Sept. 10, 2016, at Liberty Park. As of Wednesday, SPCUW is about 10 percent from its goal. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD091216UnitedWayKickoff1.jpg Local kids reveal the Sedalia-Pettis County United Way 2016-17 campaign goal of $506,250 as SPCUW Executive Director Staci Harrison and 2016-17 Campaign Chair Phillip Mefford make the announcement behind them during the Community Celebration hosted Sept. 10, 2016, at Liberty Park. As of Wednesday, SPCUW is about 10 percent from its goal. Democrat file photo

2018 grant process underway

