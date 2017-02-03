Pettis County Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports from residents getting unsolicited calls from a “deputy” telling them they have a warrant for their arrest for failure to appear for jury duty. The caller then pressures for payment of bond to avoid them being arrested and taken to jail. In some cases, names of local court officials have been used to better convince the victim of the call’s legitimacy.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens that this is a scam. Deputies will not call citizens about an arrest warrant, nor would citizens ever be asked to make payment over the phone for bond. As with other types of scams, do not be drawn in by unsolicited calls asking for personal information or demanding payment from you.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the matter.

For questions regarding this, or any other criminal activity, contact the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_PC-sherrif.jpg