Missouri veteran receives award

Rural Higginsville resident Harvey Christie received the Military Service Medal and Certificate at the Jan. 21 meeting of the Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution.

The Military Service Medal was first authorized in 2006 by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. The award is designated for NSSAR members who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States, U.S. Coast Guard or a country that was an ally of the U.S. or in a UN Peace Keeping Force.

Christie, at the age of 17, joined the Army Reserve Unit in Bethany. He was motivated by the fact many of his classmates were joining the military and he believed it was his duty and obligation to do likewise. He received basic training at Fort Leonard Wood. After serving six months of active duty, he was transferred to the home reserve unit located in Bethany and served four years of active reserve duty. Christie indicated that “the military phase of his life was interesting, valuable and quite uneventful, but I have always been proud to have served my country in the military. I was there if they needed me.”

Christie and his wife, Earlene, live near Higginsville. Christie serves as the Genealogist of the Martin Warren Chapter, MOSSAR.

The Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month, except February, July and August. The meetings are hosted at the Ridgeview Café in Warrensburg. Anyone interested in history and genealogy are invited to attend. To make reservations, call 660-747-7532 or email pchemr@gmail.com.

From left, Chapter President Bruce McNeel, Harvey Christie, Earlene Christie and Missouri Color Guardsman Wilber Kephart. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0052.jpg From left, Chapter President Bruce McNeel, Harvey Christie, Earlene Christie and Missouri Color Guardsman Wilber Kephart. Submitted photo

Release courtesy of Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution

