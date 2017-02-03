New Healthy U class starts their journey

Carol Cusick

Age: 59

City: Sedalia

Starting Weight: 257

Why did you decide to apply for Healthy U 2017? I decided after several years, it was time to make a change. I decided that I could be a success story and inspire others at this stage of life. It’s never too late!

What are your goals for Healthy U? My goal is to lose weight and keep it off. Also, I want to be physically active and stop letting the weight get in my way of getting out and doing things.

What are you looking forward to about being a Healthy U student? I’m looking forward to feeling better, gaining confidence, making new friends, learning about nutrition and exercise.

Lisa Everhart

Age: 52

City: Sedalia

Starting weight: 185.6

Why: I had knee surgery in May 2016, and recovery has been much more difficult than I expected. I need accountability and help to get physically stronger so hopefully I won’t have to have another surgery.

Goals: To become physically stronger, to lose some weight, and to develop new habits so I can stay strong and healthy!

Looking forward to: There are so many! Weekly classes about nutrition and health, learning all I can from my nutritionist and physical trainer, getting to know the other participants and sharing our journey, attending the community events planned by Healthy U, and just getting to be a part of Healthy U 2017 is very exciting!

Tammy Martin

Age: 51

City: Sedalia

Starting weight: 221.6

Why: It is time for me to get healthy and stay healthy. I am a grandma (Mimi) to four beautiful grandchildren and I want to spend lots of time with them. I anticipate this group being like a big family where we support each other and graciously hold each other accountable for changing our eating habits and getting up and moving!

Goals: I want to get healthy and lose weight first and foremost. I want to change my eating habits and make those habits something I can stick to daily for the rest of my life. I am hoping that I can inspire other members of my family and people in my circle of friends. If I inspire just ONE person to make a change for the betterment of their health, then I will have reached a huge goal that I have set for myself!

Looking forward to: I am looking forward to being around like-minded people. People just like me that have set forth goals to better their health. I am also looking forward to the counseling I will receive from my fitness and nutrition counselors. I’ve also heard rumor that Healthy U students become runners — I look forward to trying to run in my first 5K!

Ashley Newton

Age: 29

City: La Monte

Starting weight: 272.8

Why: I decided to apply for Healthy U because I need to make life changes. I want to be healthy, lead by example to our daughter and inspire others!

Goals: To learn healthy habits for the rest of my life, lose weight, be healthy and get in shape.

Looking forward to: I’m looking forward to taking full advantage of the tools that are provided and using them wisely and making friends with my new peers so we can motivate each other to reach our goals! I want my expectations to become a reality.

Hilliary Owens

Age: 29

City: Sedalia

Starting weight: 236.6

Why: I wanted to join Healthy U to become the fit, active person I know I am. I am a teacher and a coach, and I know that I am not being the healthy role model that they all deserve. I have seen other Healthy U students become successful, better versions of themselves and I wanted that experience, too!

Goals: My goals for Healthy U are to slim down and tone up. I also want to compete in a power-lifting competition when all’s said and done. I really just want to be able to look in the mirror and know that the person looking back at me is truly me.

Looking forward to: I am looking forward to learning during Healthy U. Learning about my fellow classmates, how to portion meals, how to plan appropriate meals, and how to do it all while still living my crazy life!

James Reed

Age: 37

City: Sedalia

Starting weight: 254.4

Why: I applied because I started to lose weight in 2016, but could not consistently make healthy decisions.

Goals: I want to learn how to make constant healthy decisions for a lifestyle change and not just a temporary diet.

Looking forward to: I am looking forward to being a part of a team and accomplishing our goals together.

Lucas Sheeley

Age: 29

City: Sedalia

Starting weight: 243.2

Why: I want to learn how to live a healthy lifestyle as a full-time employee, father and husband. And inspire my family to live a healthy lifestyle.

Goals: My goals aren’t so much in numbers, because that has not worked for me in the past but how I feel mind and body. But I would like to run a half marathon and participate in a obstacle-type race.

Looking forward to: I hope by my success that I will be able to help others from the knowledge that I will gain over the next year and continue to live a healthy lifestyle for the years to follow.

Tisha Sparks

Age: 32

City: Sedalia

Starting weight: 259.2

Why: I decided to apply for Healthy U 2017 for several reasons. I knew I needed to make some big changes. After reflecting on past attempts at reaching and maintaining a healthy weight I realized that Healthy U could provide the tools and support I needed to work toward a healthy lifestyle.

Goals: I have many goals for Healthy U! Both short-term and some long-term. Physically I would love to be able do the things I used to enjoy such as running and riding bikes. However, I also plan to really focus on practicing self-love and celebrating my triumphs along the way.

Looking forward to: Possibly the most exciting part of Healthy U will be meeting with and creating friendships with my other Healthy U classmates. I can’t wait to get to know each of them and encourage them along the way as they reach their goals as well. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity! What an honor to be a part of the Healthy U 2017 family.

Adam Thornton

Age: 42

City: Sedalia

Starting weight: 282.6

Why: I decided to apply to Healthy U because I have struggled with my weight and fitness for a very long time. After watching the success of past classes, I was inspired to try for myself.

Goals: I am hopeful that, in Healthy U, I will be able to redefine my dietary planning and lifestyle. I have come to the realization that healthy living is a choice that has to be made daily for the rest of my life and believe wholeheartedly that Healthy U can teach me the skills to accomplish this goal.

Looking forward to: The accountability to myself, my classmates, and my instructors is very exciting to me. My greatest desire through this process is not only to become healthier for myself but also to create an atmosphere of healthy living in my household that will create a habit of active living and clean eating for the whole family.

Rachel Whanger

Age: 40

City: Sedalia

Starting weight: 283.2

Why: Tired of living on the sidelines.

Goals: To become healthy and accountable for continued weight loss. To be able to comfortably ride roller coaster rides and play basketball with my son, to enjoy life. To travel without worrying about the plane’s seat belt, or the classroom desk. To develop lasting supportive relationships. To have energy and to wake up excited each day instead of dreading another one.

Looking forward to: Guidance, support, accountability, hard work, new relationships, less weight! The know-how to pass what I learned to friends, family, and anyone interested in changing their lives as I will have changed mine.

Becky Williams

Age: 46

City: Smithton

Starting weight: 240.8

Why: I have a heart condition and being overweight and not eating properly is not what I needed to be doing. I needed to put myself first and know that it is OK to take time each day to focus on yourself.

Goals: To learn more about my health and what my body really needs to maintain good health.

Looking forward to: To be able to take the knowledge I gain and inspire others to put their health first! You only are given one body and you need to do your best to take care of it!

Stephanie Wooldridge

Age: 34

City: Sedalia

Starting weight: 210

Why: When I found myself frustrated with my children for being too energetic, I realized I was the one with the problem. I was a slug! I knew it was time to really put forth the effort to be the best version of myself I could be for my kids, and for my husband. The success of past years’ classes, and the accountability standards they are held to made this option by far the best to reinvent myself!

Goals: I want to have more energy and take care of the skin I’m in, and to be more active and live a long, healthy life with my husband and children. I am also hoping a healthier lifestyle will allow me to be less dependent on caffeine, snacking to “survive” the day, and sleep better. Although this is not my main goal, it sure will be nice to get back to a size that will allow me to be comfortable in my own skin and in front of anyone I meet.

Looking forward to: Learning! I’ve always assumed I knew everything I could to make smart choices when it comes to food and exercise, but was just too lazy to use that knowledge. Also, I am excited to get involved and be active with this incredible group of individuals in our community. Inspiring others to make better choices for their futures is a no lose option. Finally, I am truly excited to have others depending on me to be accountable for my healthy lifestyle choices, which in turn I hope becomes results!

Carol Cusick http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Carol-Cusick.jpg Carol Cusick Lisa Everhart http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Lisa-Everhart.jpg Lisa Everhart Tammy Martin http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tammy-Martin.jpg Tammy Martin Ashley Newton http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Ashley-Newton.jpg Ashley Newton Hilliary Owens http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Hilliary-Owens.jpg Hilliary Owens James Reed http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_James-Reed.jpg James Reed Lucas Sheeley http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Lucas-Sheeley.jpg Lucas Sheeley Tisha Sparks http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tisha-Sparks.jpg Tisha Sparks Adam Thornton http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Adam-Thornton.jpg Adam Thornton Rachel Whanger http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rachel-Whanger.jpg Rachel Whanger Becky Williams http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Becky-Williams.jpg Becky Williams Stephanie Wooldridge http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Stephanie-Wooldridge.jpg Stephanie Wooldridge http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HealthyULogo.jpg

Healthy U Class of 2017 gets started

Starting weights are from Jan. 21.

Starting weights are from Jan. 21.