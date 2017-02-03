Agriculture enthusiasts visit Ag Expo in Sedalia

Friday at the 2017 Ag Expo in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds Tyson Foods Inc. put on display cute baby chicks, just born yesterday. The chicks will be donated to the Green Ridge FFA after the show. The Ag Expo is presented by the Central Missouri Agriculture Club.

Buddy the Tyson Chicken was on hand to entertain patrons Friday at the 2017 Ag Expo.

Patrons from around Missouri view the many exhibits at the Ag Expo on Friday. The Ag Expo continues Saturday in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

Patrons from around Missouri showed up to view the many exhibits at the Ag Expo Thursday. The Ag Expo continues today at the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

Many crafts made by local vendors are on display for patrons of the 2017 Ag Expo.

Amy Cronhardt-Younce, of Cronhardt Farms in Knob Noster, is selling soaps, bath bars and various bathroom products made from milk provided by Holstein cows and goats this weekend at the 2017 Ag Expo in the Mathewson Exhibition Center at the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

Patty Wood, left, and Suzette Carter help sell prime rib sandwiches, hamburgers and cheeseburgers to hungry patrons at the Ag Expo. The food was prepared with beef from the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

Ginny Zinck, of Sedalia, stands with her vendor booth for her business, JW Creations, Friday afternoon at the 2017 Ag Expo.

