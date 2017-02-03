Sacred Heart School honors elementary teacher, alumna

Sacred Heart School concluded Catholic Schools Week by honoring a caring elementary school teacher who’s worked at the school for more than a decade.

Second-grade teacher Jill Bentch was named the 2017 Teacher of the Year at the conclusion of Friday afternoon’s all-school mass at Sacred Heart Church.

“She has earned respect among her colleagues for her dedication and commitment to quality education,” Beverly Rollings, president of the Sacred Heart School Foundation, said during the recognition ceremony. “A colleague of hers says that whenever there are special activities taking place, she has a remarkable ability of integrating the theme throughout a lesson plan while keeping curriculum and content in place. While the training is optional to attend, you can expect to see her at almost every early-morning professional development training session, which speaks to her willingness to learn and adapt to new teaching tools and techniques.”

The honor of Teacher of the Year is voted on by SHS faculty. Bentch told the Democrat after mass that “there’s so many great teachers here that it is truly an honor to get this.”

“Mrs. Bentch is a caring and professional educator/person that is always trying to make her students successful,” Principal Gary Manning told the Democrat. “She is always looking for new instructional strategies to help her students to be successful. She is willing to go that extra step to help the staff, students and school community to be successful.”

Bentch has been a teacher for 16 years and has spent the last 12 years as an elementary teacher at Sacred Heart. She is part of the Sacred Heart family in multiple ways, as she is both a SHS teacher and an alumna. Bentch said she knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was in second grade in Mrs. Diefendorf’s class at SHS. In a happy twist of fate, Diefendorf was the principal when Bentch returned to the school as a teacher.

“It’s like family here. All the teachers are supportive and working together for the good of all the students. I think everyone is really supportive and has the best interest of the kids in mind,” Bentch said.

“The thing about teaching at Sacred Heart is being able to continue my faith and incorporate that into all the lessons throughout the day, being able to teach that faith to others,” she added. “Watching students that I’ve had go on and see that I had a little part in their journey is the neatest thing.”

She said she’s drawn to working at the elementary level for a number of reasons, one of them being that second grade is a key year for faith education.

“I love working with the kids and getting to watch them as they learn concepts and gain confidence in their skills,” Bentch said. “I really enjoy the second grade part because I get to be part of their preparation for reconciliation and first communion every year, so that’s pretty special to be part of that.”

The recognition ceremony usually includes honoring the Alumnus of the Year, but 2017 marks a change in that award. This year will have the inaugural class for the Sacred Heart School Hall of Fame in celebration of the high school’s 75th anniversary.

“Candidates for strong consideration included alumni who have made a positive impact upon the world, whether that be during their time at Sacred Heart or after leaving Sacred Heart,” Rollins said. “Candidates also included groups, such as teams, and non-alumni who have in some way made a positive, meaningful and lasting contribution to Sacred Heart School.”

The inductees were announced Friday and will be formally inducted during a ceremony in April. The inaugural class includes the priests and sisters of the Order of The Precious Blood who founded SHS, Father Jack Behen (posthumously), Barbara and Jim Cooney, Kyle Herrick, Rosalie Meyer Weller, Willliam Freund, Marvella and Jay Twenter, Paul Beykirch and Richard Bahner.

Second-grade teacher Jill Bentch addresses Sacred Heart School students Friday afternoon after she was named the 2017 Teacher of the Year during an all-school mass at Sacred Heart Church. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020417SHSTeacher1.jpg Second-grade teacher Jill Bentch addresses Sacred Heart School students Friday afternoon after she was named the 2017 Teacher of the Year during an all-school mass at Sacred Heart Church. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Jill Bentch gets a double hug from her dad and her son after she was recognized as Sacred Heart School’s Teacher of the Year. Bentch and her husband have four children, Cassidy, Carson, Corbin and Carleigh. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020417SHSTeacher2.jpg Jill Bentch gets a double hug from her dad and her son after she was recognized as Sacred Heart School’s Teacher of the Year. Bentch and her husband have four children, Cassidy, Carson, Corbin and Carleigh. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Surrounded by applauding students and colleagues, a tearful Jill Bentch receives a big hug from her mom moments after she is announced the 2017 Sacred Heart School Teacher of the Year. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020417SHSTeacher3.jpg Surrounded by applauding students and colleagues, a tearful Jill Bentch receives a big hug from her mom moments after she is announced the 2017 Sacred Heart School Teacher of the Year. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Jill Bentch poses for a photo with her second-grade class after Friday afternoon’s all-school mass while holding the Sacred Heart Teacher of the Year plaque, which now includes her name as the 2017 recipient. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020417SHSTeacher4.jpg Jill Bentch poses for a photo with her second-grade class after Friday afternoon’s all-school mass while holding the Sacred Heart Teacher of the Year plaque, which now includes her name as the 2017 recipient. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

